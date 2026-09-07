Giants Newcomer Emerges as Surprise Fantasy Breakout

Under new head coach John Harbaugh, the New York Giants will have an offense that revolves around quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The trio briefly played together last season before Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending injury. Then, Skattebo had a similar fate as his season was cut short with an injury. However, in 2026, the trio will be joined by a newcomer that Harbaugh is familiar with who is projected to be a sleeper in fantasy football.

New York Giants Tight End Named Fantasy Sleeper

ESPN’s Adam Schefter named New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely as one of the sleepers to target in the later rounds of fantasy football drafts. Schefter wrote: “Likely followed his head coach to the Giants in free agency so he can be the No. 1 tight end. There’s no Mark Andrews around to block him.”

Regarding Schefter’s comments, Giants Wire’s Matt Legros wrote: “Likely enters the year poised to take on a larger role after moving to New York. The change should increase his involvement in the Giants’ passing game and give fantasy managers a potentially valuable option at tight end.

The 26-year-old has shown he can make an impact as a receiver throughout his career, particularly when given additional opportunities. His combination of athleticism, size, and experience makes him an appealing late-round target for managers searching for upside.”

Likely signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Giants this offseason. Harbaugh bringing his former tight end to New York surely indicates his confidence in the player.

Despite this, Likely has never had a season with over 500 receiving yards. However, a big factor in that is what Schefter noted with the presence of veteran tight end Mark Andrews.

Isaiah Likely’s Role With the Giants

Fortunately for New York, early returns have been positive on Likely. ESPN’s Dan Graziano said that Likely may be a breakout star for the team.

Graziano wrote: “Giants coaches light up when talking about Likely, the free agent signee who came over from Baltimore with coach John Harbaugh. They believe he’ll be a real asset for Jaxson Dart as a receiver and think he can win in both man and zone coverage. And they love the way he has embraced and evolved his relationship with Dart since he has been in New York. Likely is a regular visitor to the quarterbacks room, and the connection he has formed with Dart on and off the field could pay major dividends. Likely is a strong candidate to be the team’s second-leading receiver this season and could be even more than that if top wideout Malik Nabers needs time to get up to speed coming off his injury.”

While the previously mentioned trio of Dart, Skattebo and Nabers may attract the headlines, Likely could be on the verge of a special season as a receiving tight end.

With Baltimore, Likely flashed at times, particularly in the absence of Mark Andrews. Now, for the first time in his career, Likely appears set to be the top receiving option at the position.