Forgotten Giants WR Has ‘Path to a Roster Spot’ After All-Pro’s Injury

ecuring a final roster spot with the New York Giants looked like a long shot for wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, but his path might have cleared after head coach Brian Daboll reported an injury to All-Pro Gunner Olszewski.

Daboll spoke to reporters after the Giants were beaten 27-10 by the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday, August 17. He revealed return man Olszewski is sidelined “for a little while,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, who pointed out the injury “clears a path to a roster spot for Isaiah McKenzie.”

A more precise timeline was subsequently provided by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He reported “it’s a groin injury for Gunner Olszewski, who is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, source said.”

Time on the shelf could hamper Olszewski’s chances of sticking on the 53-man roster. Especially when Duggan noted, “Cut day is 10 days away, opener in three weeks.”

Cut day is 10 days away, opener in three weeks https://t.co/0u7btHvtme — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 17, 2024

McKenzie’s chances have been boosted, even though his signing in 2024 NFL free agency went under the radar and was soon forgotten after Big Blue drafted Malik Nabers sixth overall.

The Giants can turn to McKenzie to replicate Olszewski’s impact on special teams, while his experience playing slot receiver for Daboll with the Buffalo Bills could be more valuable.

Isaiah McKenzie Has Value in Brian Daboll’s Offense

Playing for Daboll from 2018-21 helped McKenzie learn his trade as a wide receiver. McKenzie never tallied more than 39 targets nor 30 receptions on Daboll’s watch, but he still showed a knack for getting open over the middle.

Daboll often called McKenzie’s number in the red zone, with the wideout tallying six touchdowns from the slot in 2020, per Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports.

Competition for reps on the inside is tough with the Giants, who also have Wan’Dale Robinson ready for a breakout campaign as a prolific pass-catcher underneath. Yet, McKenzie could still be a factor because Daboll knows how to use the 29-year-old in creative ways.

Those ways included fly sweeps, like this one highlighted by ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Two-year extension for #Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie… Motion/movement player in the BUF offense. Slot targets, fly sweeps, backfield touches. Short-area speed — with ball carrier vision. Plays fast from multiple alignments. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/QdOA00dCCk — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 14, 2022

A play like this takes full advantage of McKenzie’s speed and elusiveness in the open field. The same qualities also make him a useful returner, something the Giants will need with Olszewski sidelined.

Gunner Olszewski a Big Miss in the Return Game

Olszewski earned All-Pro honors as a game-breaking return specialist with the New England Patriots in 2020. His performances have been erratic since, with poor ball security mostly to blame, but Olszewski can still be a big-play threat in football’s third phase.

He proved as much with this 94-yard punt return to score for the Giants against the Los Angeles Rams last season.

The Giants will miss having a proven commodity to stabilize the return game. Especially after last season’s experiment involving running back Eric Gray fielding kicks proved a disaster.

McKenzie has averaged 8.9 yards as a punt returner and 22.6 running back kickoffs, according to Pro Football Reference. Those numbers are solid enough to make him a viable candidate to assume Olszewski’s niche role, at least in the short term.

Being a familiar, short-term fix could be all McKenzie needs to ensure his place on Daboll’s final roster.