J.J. McCarthy Set to Make Giants Debut Against Cardinals

Despite acquiring him in a trade just this past week, the New York Giants are set to have J.J. McCarthy active for their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

“J.J. McCarthy is active. Not the emergency third-string QB.”

McCarthy is still going to be the backup behind starting quarterback Jameis Winston, but Raanan didn’t rule out the possibility of the former Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick getting some run in specific packages or plays.

This gives the Giants flexibility to use J.J. McCarthy in specific packages. Perhaps short yardage or goal line? Something to utilize his legs? https://t.co/RUwLUCSKpC — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 4, 2026

“This gives the Giants flexibility to use J.J. McCarthy in specific packages. Perhaps short yardage or goal line? Something to utilize his legs?”

We’ll see if the new No. 18 in New York finds his way onto the field in Week 4.