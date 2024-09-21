Giants Wide Receiver Reacts to Trade Rumors

H

e doesn’t want to be traded, but Jalin Hyatt feels like a marked man after a story emerged the wide receiver asked to be dealt by the New York Giants. Hyatt insists the reports are “false,” despite the second-year pro getting just a single target during the first two games of the 2024 NFL season.

The story in question came from ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on Friday, September 20. He reported Hyatt was prepared to ask for his exit if his opportunities didn’t increase: “There was a moment late in the summer when it appeared this might go sideways. Unhappy with the situation, Hyatt said during practice that if the Giants weren’t going to use him, they should trade him, multiple team sources told ESPN.”

Hyatt answered back by telling reporters on Friday, “I feel like it’s a fake story. I feel like somebody is out to get me or something. I didn’t say anything about not wanting to be here,” per Giants Videos.

Although Raanan has remained defiant about the content of his story, Hyatt has stood just as firmly on his statement he doesn’t want to be traded. Either way, the broader issue concerns the Giants still needing to get their most explosive natural deep threat more involved in the offense.

Giants Need the Right Role for Jalin Hyatt

Head coach Brian Daboll has preached patience about getting Hyatt the ball. It’s classic coach speak because there’s little to no good reason not to make a dynamic speedster part of a more expansive passing game.

Hyatt is still a raw receiver with limitations, but his game-breaking speed is one quality the Giants have lacked for too long. It’s also a trait every defense fears.

A possible blueprint for unleashing Hyatt is to take some deep shots early and then use his speed on the edges. This approach was outlined by ‘X’ user “Mr. Grinch from the Boot” and prompted Dan Duggan of The Athletic to agree, “I think that’s what you’ll see eventually.”

I think that's what you'll see eventually. I'd be shocked if there's not a deep shot in the game plan for Hyatt on Sunday. It's only been two games. The offense couldn't function against Minnesota and they threw it to Nabers (effectively) every play against Washington. Hyatt will… https://t.co/Dcagxkh8Gk — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 20, 2024

Whatever the plan, Daboll still needs Hyatt. The play-caller is trying to get struggling quarterback Daniel Jones to be more aggressive through the air. So it makes no sense for a receiver who averaged 16.2 yards per catch as a rookie to be left stewing on the sidelines.

Nor does it make sense to trade Hyatt, even though Raanan is confident in his story.

Jalin Hyatt Trade Story Not Going Away

Raanan has faced some backlash following Hyatt’s reaction, but the reporter is adamant, “Everything I’ve said on this is 100%. Take it to the bank.”

You guys are funny. He left with his eye black on and w/o showering because he wasn’t disappointed? Makes sense. Everything I’ve said on this is 100%. Take it to the bank. https://t.co/lR3dryBQ8j — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 21, 2024

There’s just as much conviction from Hyatt’s side. The Giants’ third-round pick in 2023 said “It’s false reports. I never said anything about being traded,” per Giants Videos.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter if Hyatt asked to be dealt or not. He’ll remain a viable trade candidate the longer he goes without targets and catches. His vertical threat will be enticing to any wideout-needy teams looking for more big plays.

In the meantime, how Daboll resolves the issue of Hyatt’s playing time will be significant for a coach already under heavy pressure. Raanan has also reported some players are losing confidence in Daboll’s methods.

How he handles Hyatt could become a lightning rod for the doubters or even a way for Daboll to calm his critics.