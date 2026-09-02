Ja’Marr Chase Sends Strong Message to Giants’ Malik Nabers

The New York Giants remain hopeful to have wide receiver Malik Nabers available for the regular season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nabers, who suffered a torn ACL during the 2025 season, continues to recover and while he was recently cleared for full practice, he still feels he needs to become comfortable with his knee.

While his status for the season opener is in question, what is not in question is Nabers’ talent. As a result, All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has shared some strong words regarding New York’s wide receiver.

Ja’Marr Chase Shares High Praise for New York Giants’ Malik Nabers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was recently asked which young wide receiver he believed would become a superstar. Chase responded, “There’s a lot of young, incredible talent out there, but I’d have to go with Malik Nabers.”

Of course, Chase is biased to some degree as both players played for LSU during their college football careers.

Chase addressed this as he said, “Obviously him playing for LSU is a plus, but I respect someone who is out there hustling, showing their drive, never letting up, always wanting to be the best. That’s what you need to be the best in this league.”

Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote of Chase’s comments: “Chase’s endorsement solidifies the reputation Nabers has already developed among his peers.

Physical talent can create an opening for a young receiver, but Chase pointed toward the work and mentality behind it as the traits needed to take Nabers even further.

Coming from one of the standard-setters at the position, that’s noteworthy praise.”

Malik Nabers’ Career

Nabers’ talent is evident to anyone who saw him play before his injury. During his rookie season, Nabers totaled 109 receptions for 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He then missed most of his sophomore season after an ACL tear during the team’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Regarding how he’s feeling heading into the season, Nabers said, “My mind is focused on playing the regular season, playing whenever that is and playing what team it is. I’m going to be making sure that I’m ready to go out there and I’m healthy enough to play all four quarters. That nobody got to make sure I’m not in on every play or they have to make sure I got enough snaps or my snaps are limited. So, that’s the main focus is just trying to be out there as much as I can.”

Despite Nabers still focusing on his recovery, he appears confident that he can still return to his previous form. He said, “I’ve heard a lot of people say it takes a little while for you to feel better, but I’ve put in countless hours of work, I’ve put in many nights. I’ve sat in rooms, cried. I did everything to get to this moment right here. So, I feel like when I get out there, I feel like I’ll be better than what I was before. I’ve put in work, I’ve went through everything that I could just to get to this moment.”