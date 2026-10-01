Giants’ Jameis Winston Makes Feelings Clear on J.J. McCarthy Trade

Since New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart went down with a major knee injury in the first quarter of Week 2’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Jameis Winston has filled that void at the position for New York.

Despite winning last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, Winston has had up-and-down results through two games. While he does possess valuable starting experience, New York will need better production out of the quarterback position if it want to exceed expectations in the 2026 season.

Perhaps that is why the Giants opted to exchange a fifth-round pick for former Minnesota Vikings first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. While McCarthy is currently Winston’s backup, more disappointing performances by the veteran quarterback could lead to a potential change.

Now, Winston has shared his thoughts on the team acquiring the young quarterback.

New York Giants Quarterback Jameis Winston Comments on J.J. McCarthy Trade

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston was asked whether he felt challenged or disrespected by the team making a trade for a quarterback. Winston replied, “I feel challenged to get better every single day. I just think that’s the makeup of who I am as a person, always looking for ways to build on the positives and eliminate the negatives. You hear me say this a lot, no matter the circumstances, conditions, or facts, my mind is on what my heart desires, and that’s to be a Super Bowl winning quarterback.”

Winston was then asked whether he feels he needs to play well to remain as the team’s starter. Winston said, “I mean, I have to play well regardless. It doesn’t matter who’s in the building.

When you’re the quarterback for the New York Football Giants, you have to give your team a chance to win, and that’s just the business that we’re in.”

Regarding his first impressions of McCarthy, Winston said, “I think he’s a good kid, and I’m happy to have anyone that’s my teammate. Obviously, we share we won the national championship. We share (that) he got coached by a Harbaugh. I’m getting coached by a Harbaugh right now. We share that – those similarities. But he’s curious. He wants to be great. I think anybody that gets the opportunity to come to a new organization with a fresh start wants to make an impact.”

John Harbaugh’s Comments on McCarthy

Meanwhile, Giants head coach John Harbaugh said of New York’s newest quarterback, “He’s talented. He was a top-10 pick for a reason, and there’s plenty of good tape, even in the NFL, out there…

There’s a lot of things he could do better from what he did, obviously, and we’re going to see where it goes from here. I mean, that’s really what it boils down to. But just from a talent standpoint, I don’t think anybody would deny that J.J. McCarthy is a very talented young quarterback.”

Despite the positive words, Harbaugh has reiterated that Jameis Winston is the team’s starting quarterback, saying, “He’s our starting quarterback and that’s why we’re rolling. We’ll be ready to play this next game and going forward, excited about Jameis.”