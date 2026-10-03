Giants Coach Shares True Feelings on Jameis Winston After J.J. McCarthy Trade

On Sunday, the New York Giants will take on the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.

Giants quarterback Jameis Winston will be making his second start of the season after replacing Jaxson Dart in Week 2 when the second-year quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury.

While Winston won his first game as the team’s starter this season, his performance was up-and-down, and it did not quiet critics after he struggled against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Additionally, after Week 3, the Giants made a move at the quarterback position as they acquired former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Now, Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has shared his thoughts on New York’s current starter, Jameis Winston, ahead of the team’s Week 4 game against the Cardinals.

New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Matt Nagy Shares True Feelings on Jameis Winston

Despite the criticism and concern over the play of New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy appeared confident in the team’s starter. Nagy said, “the first game with the Rams, that’s not easy. That’s a difficult situation to walk into. So, that one’s a little tough to fairly criticize, I think, in my opinion. Then the second game, there was a little bit of weather, or whether we like it or not, that’s what’s real. So, but at the same point in time, we need to score touchdowns. That’s what, it’s my job as offensive coordinator. It’s our job as players. And so, I have a ton of trust. And I really feel great about what’s about to happen and what he can do.”

Nagy added, “I think he’s got a resume that’s shown that. And our players, our coaches, everyone here believes in Jameis, everybody. There’s no doubt. We just got to go out there and we got to do it. And scoring touchdowns will help that confidence. Scoring touchdowns will help that trust and that belief. And fortunately, enough, our defense did a great job to hold them to less points than us, and we were able to win the game. So, we won the game. How do we not let it deodorize what we did, and get better? We have a ton of confidence in him, and we think he’s going to have a great game.”

New York Giants Quarterbacks

Regarding Winston’s performance, Giants Wire’s John Fennelly wrote: “Questions about the team’s offense persist after two underwhelming performances following the season-ending knee injury to Jaxson Dart.

The Giants have scored a total of 18 points in the past two games, all on field goals, and Winston has appeared rusty in the process. He is completing just 51.1 percent of his passes and has a QB rating of 55.5. In short, he’s looked every bit like a backup.

The Giants may or may not have addressed that problem this week with the trade for J.J. McCarthy. He is better suited for the Giants’ offensive plan, which is predicated on the talents of Dart. McCarthy is seen as “Dart light” as he has many of the same physical attributes. He is currently getting a crash course in the offense.”

While McCarthy is not a real threat to replace Winston at this time, due to the young quarterback barely becoming familiar with the team’s offense, the noise about playing him will only get louder if Winston’s performances do not improve.