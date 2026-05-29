Giants QB Jameis Winston ‘Proud’ of Jaxson Dart & Abdul Carter After Trump Drama

The New York Giants have been dealing with their first internal dilemma of the John Harbaugh era over the past week, but it seems like things have been handled fairly well.

In the aftermath of Jaxson Dart introducing President Trump at a rally in New York, there was concern that the Giants‘ locker room would be fractured, especially after Abdul Carter took to X to air his grievances with his quarterback.

But after a players’ meeting to hash out any concerns about political misgivings, it seems everything has been smoothed over.

Dart and Carter were even seen hugging it out in front of the media on Friday afternoon.

Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter with a big embrace today in front of the media: (🎥 @SNYGiants) pic.twitter.com/4H4uTlm9sG https://t.co/2zxgeqCqeU — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 29, 2026

With the help of veterans like Jameis Winston, it seems like the Giants are going to be okay and even have a deeper understanding of what it means to be teammates.

Jameis Winston ‘Proud’ of Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter for Handling Drama

Winston met with the media on Friday, shortly after both Dart and Carter did, and explained how proud he was of his two young teammates for how they handled things after the fact.

I’m proud of Jaxson and Abdul for having this conversation, getting in front of y’all and speaking what they would love. I’m proud of our team for understanding that, like, we don’t have to pick a side in this. We have to understand, we have to have support for other people’s, our team, like what they stand for. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh man, you wrong. Why would you do that?’ I’m going to say: ‘Okay, that’s probably not what I believe, but I love you as I love myself, right? So I’m going to give you some grace, all right, and I’m going to help you.’ I’m going to show you: ‘Hey, look, man, look, this is what happened, right? This is how you handle this, right? This is what teamwork looks like, right?’ But being proud, being proud of my teammates, being separated by the mass media and hearing the opinions of people that don’t have nothing to do with this building, but just looking at a reason to point fingers at a blonde-haired, blue-eyed, white boy and a black Muslim.

To Winston’s point, there was a lot of outside speculation about how the Giants locker room would handle strife like this.

All that matters is how they dealt with it internally, and it seems like the veterans took control of the situation for the better.

Jameis Winston Preaches Unity

When asked about what the New York Giants could reflect on in the wake of all the political drama, Winston made sure to spread a message of unity and reiterated that Dart and Carter would be able to put this all behind them.

I think, I think it reflects what togetherness looks like in terms of we don’t have to agree. We don’t have to respect or even understand people’s perspectives, but I think we should support their perspective because that’s what they believe in, right? So I think these two young guys being resilient and showing that uncomfortable situations and coming to a, not a compromise, but coming to a position of strength, of authority, of the impact that they have, that we have as athletes with this platform to the world is so good for them to experience because, guys, they were drafted together. You don’t have a tighter bond than that.

Winston’s message was a nice change of pace from what the overarching narrative was over the last week.

Some thought this storyline would tear the Giants apart from the inside, but it seems like, after some levelheaded conversations from all parties involved, Big Blue is going to be okay.