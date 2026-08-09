Giants’ Jaxson Dart Gets Major Update on His Future

The New York Giants are entering a new era of football in 2026. John Harbaugh was hired to be the new head coach during the offseason to replace Brian Daboll. Jaxson Dart will also be entering his second season in the NFL.

Dart, who was drafted last year by the Giants with the No. 25 overall pick, began the season as the backup behind Russell Wilson. It didn’t take long for him to take over.

When all was said and done, Dart played in 14 games. He completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Dart also ran for 487 yards and nine scores.

Those numbers showed glimpses about what the future could be. Dart has the potential to be the franchise quarterback in New York for years to come.

All of that being said, he has received a stunning new take that could change everything.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart Predicted to Take Massive Jump

Last season, the NFL saw New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye take an MVP-caliber jump. Could Dart be this year’s version of Maye?

That is exactly what one analyst is predicting.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano shared his belief that Dart could have the same kind of leap forward that Maye had last season.

“Dart is my favorite breakout quarterback for this season. He finished 13th in points as a rookie, but he averaged more than 17 fantasy points in his 14 games (12 starts). A dual-threat quarterback, he rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns,” Fabiano wrote.

“Dart also found success as a passer, and he did it without his top option, Malik Nabers. With Nabers and Cam Skattebo back in action, Dart will have plenty of weapons and a terrific shot at being this year’s Drake Maye.”

How Good Is Jaxson Dart’s Supporting Cast?

Taking a look at the roster, there are a lot of reasons to be excited for the young quarterback.

At the wide receiver position, the Giants have Malik Nabers at No. 1. He is still working to get back to full health after his injury last year, but is one of the most talented wideouts in the NFL when healthy.

Behind Nabers, New York has Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, Odell Beckham Jr., and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

During the offseason, the Giants made a big splash at tight end. They were able to sign former Baltimore Ravens key playmaker Isaiah Likely and still have Theo Johnson in town as well.

Finally, at the running back position, New York will have a healthy Cam Skattebo back on the field. Behind him, the Giants have a quality backup in Tyrone Tracy Jr.

On paper, New York has a legitimately good supporting cast. Dart has been set up for what should be a successful year. Now, it’s time for him to step up and prove that he can lead the Giants back to Super Bowl contention over the next two or three seasons.