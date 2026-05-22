Jaxson Dart Reveals Reaction to Francis Mauigoa’s Legendary Draft Night Quote

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft was an exciting night for New York Giants fans, considering they had two top-10 picks and were primed to select two Day 1 contributors.

At No. 5, Ohio State prospect Arvell Reese miraculously slid all the way to New York, giving them a starting off-ball linebacker and a hopeful long-term pass rusher.

With No. 10, the pick received in the Dexter Lawrence trade, the Giants picked up Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, another starter who expects to play right guard for New York this season.

After Mauigoa was selected, he set Giants fans ablaze with an electric quote, saying he was ready to “die” protecting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Well, Dart heard Mauigoa’s message on draft night, and it fired him up just as much as Giants fans.

Jaxson Dart Loved Francis Mauigoa’s Draft Night Message

Speaking with reporters after a New York Giants practice, Dart was asked for his initial reaction to Mauigoa’s draft night quote, and he couldn’t have been more excited.

“No, I was yelling at the TV back to him. He was the guy on the offensive line that I was hoping that we would be able to get. Watched a lot of his tape with some of the coaches and the people here,” Dart said with a smile.

“And we were just, I was thrilled just to get the chance to play with him. I followed him since he was a high recruit at high school and went to IMG. So I also tried to get him to play with me in college, so just happy to get the chance to play with him.”

Dart should be ecstatic about playing with Mauigoa. As an NFL quarterback, you can never have enough protection around you.

The Miami product played right tackle for the Hurricanes and was easily their best offensive lineman in 2025.

According to Pro Football Focus, he was college football’s 14th-best offensive tackle, earning an 83.6 overall grade.

We’ll see how he handles his transition from tackle to guard in the NFL.

Giants Offensive Line Set up for Success in 2026

In years past, the offensive line was a major weakness for the New York Giants.

But to give credit where it’s due to newly extended general manager Joe Schoen, he’s done a decent job of building out the offensive line over the last two seasons.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is an All-Pro caliber player when he’s healthy, and is one of the best in the league at his respective position.

The interior, particularly at left guard and center, is a bit questionable. Jon Runyan is servicable, and John Michael Schmitz is a middling player. But those are the only two real weak links on New York’s offensive line.

Mauigoa is making a pretty major transition at right guard, but figures to still be a plus-starter entering his first year in the league, barring injury.

Right tackle is being held down by the recently re-signed Jermaine Eluemunor, who was arguably the best offensive lineman on the Giants last season when Thomas wasn’t healthy.

All in all, New York has itself a really solid offensive line on their hands, and Dart should feel good about the maulers in front of him heading into Year 2 of his NFL career.