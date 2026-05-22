Giants QB Jaxson Dart Reflects on Improved Physique

Heading into the 2026 season, one major storyline for the New York Giants is Jaxson Dart fully taking over as the team’s starting QB. As he gears up for his sophomore campaign, the former first-round pick has been working diligently to get himself ready physically.

This week, the Giants underwent the next phase of their offseason program with OTAs. Following practice on May 21st, Dart held a brief media availability. While speaking with reporters, he dove into the changes he’s made to his body in the offseason.

“I just think that I’m just leaner,” Dart said Thursday. “Our strength staff has done an amazing job.”

Dart admitted to putting on more muscle since his rookie season ended, but let it be known that it is not a cause for concern.

“I’m not close to that,” Dart responded when asked if he’s too muscular. “I’m not like Tim Tebow, I’m not like that.”

Dart’s body holding up will be crucial for New York in 2026, as it will be his first full season under center.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart Believes He’s More Mobile Compared to His Rookie Season

One thing that made Dart an intriguing QB prospect was his ability to be a threat in the air and on the ground. Heading into year two with the Giants, he cited increased mobility as one of his notable offseason improvements.

“I’m probably the most mobile that I’ve been in my career right now,” said Dart. “I think my body’s in the best shape its been.”

Dart improving as a runner only adds another dynamic to the Giants’ offense. That said, it’s something he has to be strategic with. Dating back to his time in college, Dart has been known to be an aggressive runner and take a lot of unnecessary contact. This is something he’ll have to be mindful of when leading the charge for New York, as he won’t do the team much help from the sidelines.

Jaxson Dart Learning From His Rookie Season With the Giants

As a focal point of the Giants’ offense, availability will be crucial for Dart in year two. After being forced to miss time as a rookie, it is something he is hopeful to avoid in his career moving forward.

When asked about his efforts when it comes to avoiding contact, Dart cited that it is a key area of improvement for him from his rookie season.

“Just having the experience last year sitting out two games, I hadn’t done that in my career,” Dart said. “I just hated that time of not being out there with my teammates so I obviously understand the most important thing is to be out there so you just grow and learn from things. I think I’m gonna do a good of that this year for sure.”

Remarks like this are a testament to Dart’s maturity and willingness to admit flaws in his play. Already focused on being a more strategic runner, it looks like we’ll see a much different mentality from the Giants QB in his first go as a full-time starter.