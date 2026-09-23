Giants’ Jaxson Dart Makes Final Decision on Surgery for Knee Injury

The New York Giants have seen the optics of their 2026 campaign change in the blink of an eye. After a big win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the sky appeared to be the limit for this team. After Week 2, though, all anybody could talk about was second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart‘s injury status.

Dart was forced out of the team’s 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury, and while initial reports seemed to indicate that he would be able to return after a couple of weeks, further testing revealed that he may require season-ending surgery. After looking for a way to potentially put off that surgery so that he could return this season, Dart has decided to bite the bullet and go under the knife, which will rule him out for the remainder of the year.

Jaxson Dart Officially Set for Season-Ending Surgery

Dart built on the promise of his rookie season in Week 1 against the Cowboys by throwing for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Once he was forced out of the team’s clash against the Rams, though, everything changed. Backup quarterback Jameis Winston struggled to lead the offense, and the team failed to find the end zone against a high-powered L.A. team.

It’d be one thing if Dart was forced to miss a couple of weeks with this injury, but the rug was pulled out from underneath the team when it was revealed that season-ending surgery may be required. The Giants just appeared set to finally take the step forward everyone was expecting them to. With Dart out, everything the team built would have to be put on hold.

Ever the competitor, Dart weighed his options and attempted to find a path forward that did not result in his season coming to a close after what was essentially just one game of action. Unfortunately, there is simply no other good option for him, meaning he will undergo surgery and turn his attention towards returning for the 2027 campaign.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart is expected to have knee surgery that will lead to a full recovery but end his 2026 season, sources told me and Mike Garafolo,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “Dart has been soliciting opinions on the injury. The ACL in intact. But surgery is coming.”

Getty New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

There’s no hiding from the fact that this is a massive loss for the Giants. Not only is Dart one of the most exciting young players in football, but he has proven himself to be capable of leading New York on long drives that end with points going up on the board. Replacing him is not going to be easy, and whether or not John Harbaugh and the coaching staff can do so will determine if this season can be salvaged.