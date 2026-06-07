Giants QB Jaxson Dart Skyrockets in NFL Re-Draft

Since taking over as the New York Giants‘ QB, Jaxson Dart has proven to be one of the more intriguing young talents at his position. Despite not getting to showcase his talents across a full season, his stock has risen a great deal compared to some of his peers.

In a recent project for Bleacher Report, Gary Davenport did a re-draft of the first round of the 2025 draft class. Dart, who was originally taken at pick No. 25 by the Giants, is one of the biggest risers. The re-draft saw him come off the board at No. 2 overall, this time landing with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns originally traded this pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who ended up taking a dual-threat prospect in Travis Hunter. However, this time around, they keep the pick and roll the dice on a potential long-term answer under center.

Dart started 12 games for the Giants as a rookie after taking the reins from Russell Wilson. He’d go on to post a 4-8 record while throwing for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jaxson Dart Raves About Giants’ New Offensive System

It’s been an offseason of change for the Giants, with Dart being part of it to some degree. As he gears up for his second year in the pros, it will mark his first full season as New York’s starting QB.

Dart has a lot of preparation to do ahead of the 2026 campaign, adjusting to a revamped coaching staff in New York. Despite being thrown into some new offensive systems, the former first-rounder is excited about how things have gone thus far.

“So, it’s been fun to kind of get new experiences, try new things, have communication with the coaches on what I like, what they like and get a ton of reps at it. So, I think that’s been fun for me,” Dart told reporters following the first week of OTAs. “And you have the keys to get what you want and put your offense in the best situation. So, it’s very versatile. There’s a lot of just things that we can do within the system from a personnel standpoint. And the guys have been able to pick it up at a good level, and we’ve been able to play fast.”

Ex-Giants WR Slights Jaxson Dart While Praising Cam Ward

Aside from Dart, another notable QB prospect from the 2025 class was Cam Ward. The two are likely to continue to be compared to one another, with one former Giants player picking a clear side in the debate.

On June 4th, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was a guest on the ‘Up & Adams’ show. During his interview, he seemingly took a slight jab at Dart while raving about what it’s been like to play with Ward.

“You better have your head around, because the ball is coming out fast,” Robinson said of Ward. “I hadn’t really had a quarterback that as soon as you put your foot in the ground the ball is out and as soon as you turn your head it’s already there.”

Robinson is coming off a career year with the Giants before signing with the Titans in free agency. Across 16 appearances, he racked up 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.