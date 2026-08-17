Giants QB Jaxson Dart Called ‘Still Reckless’ After Preseason Debut

The New York Giants got the biggest scare of the preseason — maybe for any NFL team — when Minnesota Vikings safety Jay Ward sent Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart to the medical tent on a vicious sack in Saturday’s preseason opener.
Even though Dart returned to throw a touchdown pass to Malachi Fields on that same drive, it was still 1 of 2 sacks Dart took in the 1st half. It also raised questions, again, about his style of play and his long-term health prospects.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called the knee-jerk reaction that Dart is “still reckless” among the biggest overreactions to the 1st preseason games.
“Jaxson Dart can’t avoid the blue medical tent, and it baffles him,” Moton wrote on August 17. “It’s important to note that on Dart’s touchdown throw, he scrambled but kept his eyes downfield to find his receiver. The signal-caller didn’t log a carry in the game. Dart has left himself open to excessive contact, so he’ll draw criticism any time he takes a big hit, but the offensive linemen and running backs also have a job to protect him.”
Guess Who’s Back: Dart Returns to Throw TD Pass
In a testament to … something … Dart returned after he was medically cleared and threw a beautiful, 15-yard touchdown pass to Fields, a 6-foot-4, 218-pound rookie wide receiver.
“Such a Jaxson Dart play,” Giants podcaster Nick Falato wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “Dart leaves the medical tent, play breaks down, he extends, and finds rookie Malachi Fields for a tuddy. Elite job by Fields to work upfield after the drag and find space in the back of the EZ.”
“Jaxson Dart leaves the game after a big hit, returns and finds his big rookie target Malachi Fields,” NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo wrote on his official X account.
Dart finished 3-of-4 passing for 26 yards and 1 touchdown while taking 2 sacks.
Malachi Fields Could Be Elite Target for Giants
If Dart ends up being OK — which he might — then the real story might end up being the revelation of Fields as a viable target for the Giants.
The Giants drafted Fields in the 3rd round (No. 74 overall) of the 2026 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame and signed him to a 4-year, $7.19 million contract.
“The Giants got their weapon for quarterback Jaxson Dart by trading back into the third round,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote in April. “It cost them picks 105 (Round 4) and 145 (Round 5) in this year’s draft and a 2027 fourth-round pick to get Fields. What they get with Fields (6-4, 218) is a big, physical receiver. That is what the Giants were looking for to complement Malik Nabers and vertical deep threats Darius Slayton and Darnell Mooney. He’s the ‘different body type,’ general manager Joe Schoen described. He referred to him as their power forward on the basketball roster.”
Fields’ draft stock took a huge dip when he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. Over his final 3 college seasons — 2 at Virginia and 1 at Notre Dame — Fields had 152 receptions for 2,249 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.
Giants QB Jaxson Dart Called ‘Still Reckless’ After Preseason Debut