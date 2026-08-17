Giants QB Jaxson Dart Called ‘Still Reckless’ After Preseason Debut

The New York Giants got the biggest scare of the preseason — maybe for any NFL team — when Minnesota Vikings safety Jay Ward sent Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart to the medical tent on a vicious sack in Saturday’s preseason opener.

Even though Dart returned to throw a touchdown pass to Malachi Fields on that same drive, it was still 1 of 2 sacks Dart took in the 1st half. It also raised questions, again, about his style of play and his long-term health prospects.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton called the knee-jerk reaction that Dart is “still reckless” among the biggest overreactions to the 1st preseason games.