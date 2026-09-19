Giants Jaxson Dart Handed Strong Message from Hall of Fame Quarterback

The New York Giants announced they were ready to compete during their Week 1 opener on primetime against the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite entering the regular season opener as home underdogs, New York had control for most of the contest as they outplayed the Cowboys during their 28-20 win. It was a statement win for a Giants team that had struggled over the past two seasons.

Last season, the Giants showed some glimpses of their potential when quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo were both healthy. However, that quickly fizzled down the stretch as the team struggled. However, one Hall of Fame quarterback has given praise to New York’s young quarterback as he believes he showed signs of improvement from his rookie season.

New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart Handed Strong Message from Kurt Warner

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who was a brief member of the New York Giants during the 2004 season, shared his top 5 quarterback performances of Week 1. Among those he named was Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Regarding Dart, the Hall of Fame quarterback said, “I thought he played unbelievable. He got back, he made quick decisions. What I saw last year as a rookie, he was a guy that often times would be unsure in the pocket, he’d wanna run around and be an athlete and create, as opposed to playing the position in the pocket, seeing it and getting it out. I thought he was fabulous on Sunday night. I thought they had a great plan for him, but he was definitive with his reads. He got back, he threw the ball extremely well, made some great reads. Even though Dallas missed some assignments on defense, so what, you still have to see it, read it and make those plays as a quarterback.”

Warner added, “He was probably the guy of everybody in the league that surprised me the most at how well he played in Week 1.”

Hopefully, that trend continues in Week 2 as the Giants get set to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Jaxson Dart’s Comments on Upcoming Matchup

Ahead of Monday Night Football, Dart said of facing off against the Los Angeles Rams, “It’s going to be a great test. It’s going to be a great test for our team. The players that they have on their team, some really, really good guys. So, we believe that we have really good guys too. So, just going out there, competing, trying to just execute at the highest level. I think that when you have two teams that have great talent, it’s going to come down to execution.”

Perhaps the biggest storyline heading into Monday’s game is the return of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who is expected to play his first game since 2023. Regarding facing Donald, Dart said, “Getting the chance to go out there and compete against him, it’s going to be really cool just to be on the same field as him. He’s a great player, and I’ve heard that he’s kept himself in really good shape. So, it’s going to be a great competition.”