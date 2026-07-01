Giants & Jaxson Dart Get Warning on Wide Receiver Corps From ESPN Analyst

The New York Giants are a team that has undergone drastic changes during this NFL offseason, bringing in former Super Bowl champion head coach John Harbaugh while trying to take this young squad in a new direction.

Although the Giants have taken some heat for some of the moves made this offseason, the team does have a promising young core of players led by up-and-coming quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was better than expected after taking over for veteran Russell Wilson during his rookie campaign.

Malik Nabers’ Health Will Be Crucial to Giants’ Success

With Dart as the new face of the franchise moving forward, the Giants would be wise to build around their new star quarterback, bolstering the receiving corps and giving the leader under center the weapons he needs to succeed.

Fortunately for New York, the Giants already have a talented young wide receiver, Malik Nabers, but he’s currently working his way back from a torn ACL that ended his 2025 campaign.

However, ESPN’s Mina Kimes thinks the Giants’ strength at wide receiver depends on Nabers’ health; otherwise, she’d consider their receiving corps a weakness.

“For me, it’s all contingent on Malik Nabers,” Kines said. “If Malik Nabers comes back and he looks like he did his rookie season, then yeah, I’m a believer. I like what they’ve done rebuilding this offensive line. I think the other skill players fall into a nice natural order, with Nabers as the No. 1. Added Isaiah Likely is a good addition. Sounds like Cam Skattebo is on schedule.

“All of that sounds great. But if you take Nabers out of this group, this is one of the weakest groups of skill players in the entire NFL. And when I think about the things you want to see from Dart in terms of his development, playing a little faster, throwing with anticipation, scrambling less, it’s hard for me to imagine him making that leap if Nabers isn’t on the field for the majority of this season.”

Outside of Nabers, the Giants will rely heavily on veteran talent. The current depth chart has familiar names, but arguably past their primes, like Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darius Slayton.

It remains to be seen what the depth chart at wide receiver will look like before heading into the 2026 NFL season.

DeAngelo Hall Predicts ‘Huge’ Impact By Odell Beckham Jr.

Former NFL star DeAngelo Hall believes Beckham will have a significant impact during his second stint with the Giants, via Hard Rock Bet.

“He can have a huge impact,” Hall said of Beckham. “Experience is so valuable, and you’re talking about someone who was one of the best players at his position. Someone who became one of the biggest stars in the league after making one of the best plays of all time.”

Only time will tell whether Hall is right about Beckham because the odds are against the veteran wide receiver, as he could be facing his last opportunity in the NFL.