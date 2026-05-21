Giants Offensive Lineman Stunned by ‘Overweight’ Narrative

This week, the New York Giants began the next phase of their offseason program with OTAs. As players made their return to the facility to ramp-up for the 2026 campaign, one veteran was shocked to see himself going viral online for the wrong reasons.

While the Giants brought in an array of new faces in the offseason, they also retained some key pieces. Among the most notable players retained was offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor.

After popping up in a video on the Giants’ social media, people online began sounding off on Eluemunor and his physical stature. He’d proceed to take to X/Twitter himself to let the world know he is shocked to see remarks about him being overweight.

Eluemunor has bounced around the league over the past nine years and seems to have found a home with the Giants. Upon re-signing with New York in free agency, he’ll be tasked with providing protection for Jaxson Dart in his first full season as a starter.

Giants OL Jermaine Eluemunor Sounds Off on Critics With Comical Post

Still in the early stages of offseason workouts, Eluemunor is not letting the outside noise get to him. Instead, he decided to have some fun while jabbing at his critics.

On May 20th, the Giants posted a video on their social media accounts of players hitting the field for another day of practice. Eluemunor would go on to re-share it, stating that he was in action shirtless to prove that he’s in shape.

Jermaine Eluemunor Once Had Strong Connection With the Giants’ Fanbase

Playing in one of the biggest sports markets in the world, New York athletes are always under a microscope. Eluemunor is learning this the hard way, as his bond with the fanbase has taken a sharp turn.

Earlier in the offseason, Eluemunor had nothing but great things to say about Giants’ fans. During his press conference after resigning, he opened up on the bond he’s been able to build over the past two years.

” don’t think it’s every day that, it doesn’t matter who you are, like a player gets the type of love and appreciation and just reception I’ve gotten from this fan base ever since I signed here. Yeah, I didn’t do anything that was extra or anything that was kind of out of my character, I just was me, and it was really cool that the fans related with that. I guess they appreciated that and just backed me,” Eluemunor said. “I just never expected it and it’s been really cool. Even before I resigned here, just getting the Tweets every single day and the messages on Instagram and from fans really wanting me back here, it means a lot. And like I said, I don’t think a lot of players get to experience what I’m experiencing right now and I truly, truly appreciate it and don’t take it for granted.”

Amid the current discourse around him, Eluemunor has some work to do to win the fan base back over. With the start of the season still months away, the veteran lineman could look much different physically when it comes time to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.