New Giants QB Called NFL’s ‘Biggest Draft Mistake’ of Last Decade

The New York Giants made a shocking trade for Minnesota Vikings quarterback and former 1st-round pick JJ McCarthy on Monday — 1 that doesn’t look very shocking on paper because the Giants only gave up a conditional 5th-round pick.

In the end, McCarthy might not even be worth what the Giants gave up for him.

Bleacher Report’s Joey Akeley put McCarthy on blast 1 day after the trade to the Giants, who are desperate for help after starter Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 and backup Jameis Winston has looked less-than-stellar in 2 games.

Akeley put McCarthy at the top of his list of the NFL’s “Biggest Draft Mistakes” of the decade — he was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.