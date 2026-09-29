Giants QB J.J. McCarthy Gets Clear Message From Vikings Head Coach After Trade

After losing quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending injury, it was clear that the New York Giants needed to take action at the quarterback position.

The Giants did just that as they acquired former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings in a trade that saw New York give up a fifth-round pick.

McCarthy, who was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, started only 10 games for the Minnesota Vikings before being traded. The new Giants quarterback competed for Minnesota’s starting job with free agent acquisition Kyler Murray, but was relegated to third-string quarterback behind Carson Wentz after being on the losing end of the quarterback competition.

After the trade, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell sent a clear message to McCarthy.

New York Giants Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Gets Clear Message from Kevin O’Connell

Following the trade, both Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Nolan Teasley shared their thoughts on New York’s newest quarterback.

O’Connell said, “I care about him. I have tremendous respect for him as a player, a person. I’ve just had a chance to spend time with him this morning, which was emotional. Our relationship means a lot to me. I believe it means a lot to him, and I was just really thankful to have that time 1-on-1 with him.”

O’Connell added, “These situations are never easy. From a standpoint of being the head coach, you understand hard decisions in the NFL. I understand them firsthand, going back a long way for me personally.”

Minnesota’s head coach stated that he wished for success for McCarthy, saying, “As I told him, I’ll be pulling for him like crazy, to see him go and do well and apply a lot of the things we’ve talked about over his period of time here.”

Meanwhile, Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley said, “I think he was an important person to this organization. I enjoyed my time getting to know J.J. I want the best for him, and I hope he succeeds in the future.” Teasley added, “Ultimately, we came to the conclusion that this was the best path forward and the best decision for the Minnesota Vikings.”

J.J. McCarthy Player Profile

Despite the positive comments from O’Connell and Teasley, McCarthy had a rocky tenure with the Minnesota Vikings since being drafted. He missed his entire rookie season as he underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus that he suffered during the preseason.

Entering the 2025 season, the Vikings moved on from Pro Bowl quarterback Sam Darnold and named McCarthy the team’s starter.

Despite posting a 6-4 record as a starter, McCarthy struggled during his 10 starts as he threw 12 interceptions to only 11 touchdowns. Additionally, he suffered multiple injuries, which forced him to miss seven games.

Despite his struggles, McCarthy remains an intriguing prospect at only 23 years old. He is only two years removed from being a top-10 pick. For now, he is expected to serve as Jameis Winston’s backup quarterback, although that may change if Winston continues to struggle as he has in two games this season.