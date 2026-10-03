Giants QB J.J. McCarthy Sends Clear Message Before Week 4

After the New York Giants kicked off the 2026 regular season with an impressive win over the Dallas Cowboys, it is hard to fathom how much change has occurred over the past two weeks.

New York appeared on the verge of becoming one of the league’s breakout teams. Unfortunately, since then, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending knee injury and the team also lost their top pass rusher as Brian Burns suffered a torn ACL and torn meniscus.

All of that and the NFL is barely entering Week 4. After Dart’s injury, the New York Giants decided to make a move for former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, as they traded away a fifth-round pick for the Vikings quarterback who had been demoted to third-string quarterback in Minnesota.

Now, after the trade and a few days of being a member of the Giants, McCarthy has shared his thoughts.

New York Giants Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Sends Clear Message After Trade

A few days after being traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the New York Giants, quarterback J.J. McCarthy said, “I’m extremely blessed. I’m extremely grateful for all the time in Minnesota. So many great relationships, so many learning lessons and growth. It’s been a whirlwind, the full experience of the nature of the beast, which is the NFL. There’s a multitude of things you can think of, but at the end of the day, it’s all in the past. All I care about is what’s important now — that next rep, that next meeting, that next game.”

The new Giants quarterback appears to have a positive mindset after the team that drafted him opted to move on.

Regarding what his initial reaction to the trade was, McCarthy said, “When I got the call here, it was a shock. I didn’t anticipate it. But at the end of the day, it’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunity to take advantage of.”

J.J. McCarthy’s Vikings Tenure

Despite posting a 6-4 record with Minnesota as a starter, McCarthy struggled during his 10 starts as he threw 12 interceptions to only 11 touchdowns. Additionally, he suffered multiple injuries, which forced him to miss seven games.

After McCarthy’s struggles in his first season as Minnesota’s starter, the Vikings brought in competition for the quarterback as they signed veteran Kyler Murray in free agency. Murray won the quarterback competition and McCarthy was relegated to third-string quarterback.

Regarding his role on the Giants, Giants Wire’s Dan Benton wrote: “No debut has been set. Jameis Winston remains the starter after Jaxson Dart’s season-ending injury, and the staff is still sorting out how McCarthy fits as he compresses the install. Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has called the early work impressive while noting the volume is heavy, and teammates Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers have said he already looks comfortable throwing in team settings.

McCarthy said he is attacking the offense day by day and picking it up quickly, with his attention on the game plan in front of him rather than a depth chart.”