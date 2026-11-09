Giants Give J.J. McCarthy Injury Update After Win Over Eagles

The New York Giants were an emotional rollercoaster on Sunday in a 19-11, Week 9 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles — not a total surprise, given what it probably took to snap a 13-year streak without a win in Philadelphia.

Part of those emotions got wrapped up in the back-and-forth at quarterback, where starter J.J. McCarthy got nailed on a huge hit from Eagles linebacker Zack Baun and was forced out of the game with a hip injury, only to return to help lead his team to a win — and after backup Jameis Winston came on and threw a touchdown pass.

“(Giants head coach) John Harbaugh said JJ McCarthy is doing well today and it looks like he’ll play on Thursday,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account. “He said he feels ‘fairly good’ about that but doesn’t want to get over his skis this early in the week.”

“Giants QB JJ McCarthy suffered a hip pointer during Sunday’s win in Philadelphia, but the team is confident that he will be ready for Thursday night’s game vs. Washington,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Monday.

After two straight wins with McCarthy as the starter, the Giants are now 5-2-1 and in first place in the NFC East, with a massive, nail-in-the-coffin game looming Thursday night against their rival Washington Commanders.

J.J. McCarthy Appeared in Pain on Giants Sideline

The game broadcast showed McCarthy attempt a throw on the sideline after being replaced by Winston following the hit from Baun — an attempt that made McCarthy double over in pain.

McCarthy was ruled questionable to return with a hip injury but returned after a trip to the locker room — and after Winston threw a touchdown pass to tight end Isaiah Likely for a 13-8 lead.

“Jameis Winston came out onto the field, but he was called off and J.J. McCarthy is back into the game for the Giants,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account.

The Giants were trailing 8-6 late in the third quarter when McCarthy was hurt, and he led them on two more scoring drives to seal the win, both of which ended in field goals.

McCarthy Headed for Third Consecutive Start

McCarthy is on a 2-game winning streak in his first two starts for the Giants since taking over for Winston in the second half of a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants traded a 5th-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for McCarthy on September 28 after the Vikings decided they were ready to permanently move on from the 2024 1st-round pick.

McCarthy became the first quarterback drafted in the 1st round to miss their entire rookie season with an injury after he tore his meniscus in training camp in 2024.

The Giants lost their original starting quarterback, 2025 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart, after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.