Giants QB J.J. McCarthy Reacts to Vikings Trade for Kirk Cousins

For someone who was discarded by the Minnesota Vikings just two years after being hailed as a franchise savior, current New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy was nothing but gracious in learning his old team was making a desperate move at the NFL trade deadline to fill his old spot.

McCarthy learned in real time on Tuesday that the Vikings were trading for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins — Cousins previously played for the Vikings from 2018 to 2023.

The Vikings traded McCarthy to the Giants on September 28 in exchange for a 2027 5th-round pick. The Vikings selected McCarthy in the 1st round (No. 10 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I did not hear that, no,” McCarthy said when told about the Cousins trade while speaking to the media. “Kirk Cousins is going back? I wish him nothing but the best of luck. I know he’s loved in that building, so he’ll be a great fit.”

The Vikings are 6-2 and have lost two consecutive games, largely due to poor quarterback play. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who was brought in to replace McCarthy, has battled injuries and ineffectiveness all season. Carson Wentz, who started in Monday night’s 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, was benched late in the game in favor of Max Brosmer.

Giants on Hot Streak With J.J. McCarthy

After two straight wins with McCarthy as the starter, the Giants are now 5-2-1 and in first place in the NFC East, with a massive, nail-in-the-coffin game looming Thursday night against their rival Washington Commanders, who are 2-5-1.

The Giants lost their original starting quarterback, 2025 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart, after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. His backup, Jameis Winston, was benched in favor of McCarthy late in a Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

McCarthy became the first quarterback drafted in the 1st round to miss their entire rookie season with an injury after he tore his meniscus in training camp in 2024.

Vikings: One Bad QB Decision for the Ages

Minnesota went 14-3 in 2024 with Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback in 2024, and instead of bringing him back, they let him leave in free agency, where he signed a 3-year, $100 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks and led them to a Super Bowl win in his 1st season.

In their place, the Vikings decided to ride with McCarthy, who couldn’t stay healthy and looked like one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks on the field, although he did go 6-4 in his 10 starts with the Vikings in 2025.