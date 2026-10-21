Giants QB J.J. McCarthy Shares True Feelings After Being Named Starter

On Sunday, the 3-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-4 Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The game will feature J.J. McCarthy’s debut as the team’s starter.

McCarthy played sporadically in Week 5, as the Giants were trying out a different offensive package with him under center before he replaced veteran Jameis Winston during the team’s loss against the New Orleans Saints.

Against the Saints, McCarthy delivered an impressive performance, which likely resulted in New York naming him its starter for their Week 7 contest in Houston. Now, McCarthy has issued his first comments after being named the team’s starter.

New York Giants Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Shares Feelings After Being Named Starter

After Wednesday’s practice, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh officially named J.J. McCarthy the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Following the announcement, McCarthy told reporters, “Honored to be here in front of you guys, honored to be the quarterback for the New York Football Giants and be able to get an opportunity this weekend against a great Houston Texans team. You know, thrilled to get out there, and tomorrow really get in the film room and just evaluate today’s practice and get better, and go from there.”

McCarthy, who was traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Giants during the regular season, was asked how his mindset has changed since arriving in New York. He replied, “Just being around a new group of guys, new system, new coaching staff, just a new culture. Everything about this place, it feels very fitting for me. Being in a makeshift locker room, being in this system, where they use the quarterback’s legs and a multitude of things. But, the personalities and the culture of grinding every single day to get better and everyone helping each progress toward one goal.”

McCarthy added, “It’s been fantastic. A lot of successful buildings have similar qualities and this building definitely has that, but it’s got its own little makeshift of New York Giants football that is really special and I’m just so blessed to be a part of.”

J.J. McCarthy’s Role

Regarding whether McCarthy would be the team’s starter the remainder of the season, head coach John Harbaugh said, “Life is day-to-day, minute-to-minute. There’s really no guarantees. I would never say that anything is permanent in football or life. That’s the plan going forward.”

Prior to naming McCarthy the starter for Week 7’s game against Houston, The Athletic’s Ian O’Connor believed New York’s best long-term hope was with McCarthy in the starting lineup, as he wrote: “But the sooner the Giants turn to McCarthy, the better. The entire offense and the entire season were supposed to revolve around the dual-threat talents of Dart, and McCarthy is essentially a poor man’s Dart. The closer the Giants get to what they thought they could be after beating the Dallas Cowboys on opening night, the greater the chance they’ll have of staying in first place in an NFC East that is there for the taking.”