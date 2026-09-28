John Harbaugh: Giants Could Still Add Another QB Following Trade

The New York Giants seemed to address their quarterback depth issues on Monday when they sent a 5th-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for 2024 1st-round pick JJ McCarthy.

How things seemed and how they really are, as usual, are 2 very different things.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh gave a somewhat surprising answer when asked on Monday when asked about the state of the QB room moving forward.

“John Harbaugh asked if Giants are done with their quarterback search now or there could be more additions: ‘You never know. I would say all options are on the table,'” New York Daily News NFL reporter Pat Leonard wrote on his official X account on Monday.

The Giants lost starting quarterback and 2025 1st-round pick Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury in a Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but bounced back to defeat the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 with Jameis Winston taking over as the starter.

Giants Started Week 4 With Blockbuster Trade

The Giants made a somewhat predictable move by adding another quarterback — just made a little splashier by getting McCarthy from the Vikings.

“Trade! The Vikings are sending QB J.J. McCarthy to the Giants for a 2027 fifth-round pick,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “With Jaxson Dart out for the regular season, New York adds another young QB, while Minnesota gains flexibility and McCarthy gets a fresh start … By trading J.J. McCarthy now, the Vikings save over $4.6M in cash and cap space and get an unconditional fifth-round pick in the next draft that, depending how the Giants finish, could end up being a top-150 selection. Meanwhile, New York adds another former first-round pick QB.”

“Trade: Vikings are sending J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Vikings Used 1st-Round Pick on JJ McCarthy

McCarthy was 1 of the 6 quarterbacks taken in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft — matching the record number of quarterbacks taken in the 1st round of the 1983 NFL Draft.

The Vikings used the No. 10 overall pick on McCarthy after he led Michigan to an unbeaten season and the College Football Playoff National Championship, playing for former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh — Harbaugh’s brother.

“The Giants had a chance to take JJ McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft but selected Malik Nabers at No. 6,” Schefter wrote on X. “Two years later, McCarthy lands in New York, joining Jameis Winston in the Giants’ QB room.”

“With 10 starts under his belt and still only 23 years old, JJ McCarthy is an intriguing option for the Giants,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Monday morning. “Some immediate help and some upside, as well.”