Giants’ HC Reveals ‘Big-Picture’ Plan for C.J. Okoye

John Harbaugh didn’t just a tick a box for the New York Giants and their need for help at defensive tackle when he engineered a trade to acquire C.J. Okoye from his old team the Baltimore Ravens. Harbaugh explained how the deal fits into the “big-picture” plan he’s using to make the Giants contenders again.

It might look like there’s no relationship between flipping a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NFL draft for a player who’s appeared in just 13 games and spent most of his short pro career on the practice squad. Yet, Okoye fits a developing profile for the Giants under Harbaugh.

The latter told reporters on Saturday, August 29, how Okoye brings “tremendous skills. Hard worker. (He’s) really dedicated himself over the last few years to learning the game, ’cause he didn’t play it growing up, and made great strides. Made great strides with Dennis Johnson, our defensive line coach last year. That’s where he kinda broke through and had a really good season. We see him as an inside defender. Defensive tackle, A-gap, B-gap player. Run-stopper, pocket-pusher, in terms of the pass game, and just a real big, physical player. Kind of a type of guy we’ve been looking for,” per SNY Giants.

There are no real surprises in the role Harbaugh has outlined for Okoye, but the coach’s last line is significant. It speaks to how Harbaugh is rebuilding the Giants on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

He’s leaning into what helped some of the franchise’s greatest teams dominate, particularly defensively. So it’s only fitting Okoye arrives with an endorsement from one of the Giants’ defensive legends.

C.J. Okoye Endorsed by Giants’ Great

It’s hard to find a better reference for a Giants defensive lineman than two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora. He put International Player Pathway Program alumnus Okoye through his paces at Umenyiora’s “Uprise” camp.

Umenyiora gave an assessment to ESPN (h/t NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo) about what he saw from Okoye: “He didn’t test particularly well in the drills [at The Uprise]. The problem is — because they have never done those drills before and it’s a different kind of training to execute them properly – when you test them, the numbers won’t be that impressive, but then you put him in a competitive situation and he stands out. So, after watching him in competition, I decided he was well worth a chance.”

Not only a reunion with John Harbaugh for Okoye but a fitting landing spot for a player identified by former #Giants Pro Bowl pass rusher @OsiUmenyiora as having the tools it takes to make it in the NFL after participating in Umenyiora’s Uprise camp. https://t.co/XlkoVaseBx pic.twitter.com/SDgBItmmH6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 29, 2026

Okoye got that chance with Harbaugh’s brother Jim and the Los Angeles Chargers, before landing in Baltimore in 2025. The interior mauler eventually managed to scrap his way onto the right side of the roster bubble.

He got onto the field for 214 snaps last season, per Pro Football Reference, and Okoye was looking like an “ascending” talent headed into the new campaign. Like when he forced this fumble against the Washington Commanders in the Ravens’ final preseason game.

Now it’s up to Harbaugh and Johnson to help Okoye unleash that talent in a Giants uniform. Fortunately, he’s an ideal fit for the type of defense Harbaugh is building.

John Harbaugh Restoring Franchise Staple on Defense

The best defenses in Giants’ history were built on size up front. Harbaugh restoring this franchise staple is why “Okoye is a small-picture move, yet big-picture look at John Harbaugh’s Giants philosophy. If you’re taking a chance on a guy, make it a big guy (Okoye is 6-6, 365),” according to Ian O’Connor of The Athletic.

O’Connor also pointed out “1 reason Harbaugh likes his linebackers is size-they physically look like Old School winning Giants lbs.”

This is a reference to Harbaugh drafting Arvell Reese in the first round this year, after adding Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. Both stand 6-foot-4 and weight 240-plus pounds.

Beefy linebackers operating behind massive linemen have long helped the Giants create intimidating defenses. Think Lawrence Taylor, Carl Banks and Harry Carson playing behind Leonard Marshall, Jim Burt and Curtis McGriff in the 1980s. Or Keith Hamilton and Michael Strahan shielding Jessie Armstead and Micheal Barrow in 2000, before Umenyiora, Barry Cofield and Fred Robbins lined up ahead of Antonio Pierce and Kawika Mitchell to help the 2007 Giants lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Harbaugh constructed front sevens the same way in Baltimore. Huge defensive tackles like Haloti Ngata, Nnamdi Madubuike and Travis Jones kept Ray Lewis and Roquan Smith clean to seek and destroy.

The 2026 Giants are being built the same way across the front seven. Putting Okoye into the mix with another new arrival, 335-pound starting nose guard D.J. Reader, only underlines Harbaugh’s commitment to what’s served him and the Giants so well in the past.