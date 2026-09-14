Giants HC John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Week 1 Win

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh sent a clear message after his team defeated the Dallas Cowboys 28-20 in Week 1.

Despite entering the season opener as a home underdog, the Giants played a terrific game against their NFC East rivals, the Cowboys. They picked up their first win of the season in Harbaugh’s first regular-season game as head coach, and the atmosphere at MetLife Stadium was unbelievable the entire night.

John Harbaugh Clear Message After Win

Speaking to reporters at the post-game press conference, Harbaugh made it clear how impressed he was with the crowd all night long, and he hopes to continue giving the fans a reason to cheer as the season moves forward.

“I want us to play well enough that we can create that atmosphere every single week here. That’s up to us – that’s our job as coaches and players to create a football team good enough to deserve that type of a stadium every time we play,” Harbaugh said.

It really couldn’t have gone any better for Harbaugh in his debut as the Giants’ head coach, as the team outplayed the Cowboys in pretty much every facet of the game as they picked up the home win in their first game of the season.

After such a great Week 1 victory, the pressure is now on the Giants to continue winning games going forward, as expectations will rise with how good the team looked against Dallas.

Jaxson Dart Terrific in Week 1 Win

One of the reasons why Harbaugh was brought to New York was to help QB Jaxson Dart turn the corner, and in Week 1, Dart looked like he has all the makings of an elite NFL quarterback.

Dart was 23-for-29 in passing attempts, throwing for 230 yards through the air with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Additionally, he carried the ball 11 times for 54 yards on the ground, showing that he has all the makings of a dynamic, two-way quarterback.

Harbaugh, of course, had a player in QB Lamar Jackson for many years with the Baltimore Ravens who can both run and pass, so it seems like he is a perfect fit to coach Dart, who is an exceptional talent and who can be an elite QB in this league.

It’s only one week, but Harbaugh does appear to be exactly what this New York franchise needed to turn their fortunes around. For far too long, this Giants organization has been mediocre, and the fans truly deserve better.

With a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Harbaugh now leading the charge from the sidelines, there is every reason to believe that the Giants can make a playoff push this season, especially given how strong they looked on both sides of the ball in Week 1.

It’s only one week, and you don’t want to look too far ahead, but after such a dominant win in Week 1, the expectations for this Giants team for the rest of the season are going to be raised, and that’s just how Harbaugh likes it.