Giants’ John Harbaugh Provides New Odell Beckham Jr. Update

The New York Giants played their first preseason game of the 2026 season on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. That game ended with the Giants losing by a final score of 13-10.

For John Harbaugh, it was his first game action since becoming the head coach in New York. It was just a preseason game, but with roster decisions looming, every snap matters.

One player fans have been keeping a close eye on is veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He is looking to make a return to the NFL after taking the 2025 season off. Returning to the Giants has been a big storyline for the team.

At one point in time, Beckham was one of the most feared wide receivers in the NFL. After beginning his career in New York in 2014 as the No. 12 overall pick, Beckham quickly became the face of the Giants’ franchise.

No one knows whether or not Beckham will end up making the final 53-man roster. Following the preseason opener, Harbaugh provided a brief update on his status.

Giants’ John Harbaugh Offers Update About Odell Beckham Jr.

Harbaugh clearly has loved what Beckham has brought to the team. He showered the wideout with praise following the first preseason game, but would not guarantee his roster status.

“I love Odell. What he’s doing, what he’s fighting for, I don’t know how it’s going to turn out,” Harbaugh said.

Fans would love to see Beckham make a successful return to the Giants. He was a fan favorite during his first tenure with the team and has been one again in his return.

During the preseason opener, Beckham played sparingly. He caught two passes for six yards in the contest.

New York Has a Very Deep Wide Receiver Room

Making the roster is far from a guarantee. While it’s clear that Beckham has a fan in Harbaugh, the wide receiver room holds a lot of talent.

Behind Malik Nabers, who is the clear-cut No. 1 wideout for New York, the Giants have multiple other players who are capable of playing big roles. They have Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III, Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, and JuJu Smith-Schuster also fighting for roster spots.

It’s going to be interesting to see what Harbaugh and the coaching staff decide to do with Beckham. He is clearly well-liked in New York, but that doesn’t mean he’ll make the team.

Beckham will have another opportunity to earn his keep in the Giants’ second preseason game on the road against the Miami Dolphins on August 22. For now, his future with the team is very much up in the air.