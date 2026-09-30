Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh Shares True Feelings on Odell Beckham Jr. After Release

This offseason, the New York Giants made the popular move of re-signing fan favorite and former three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. despite the fact the veteran had remained unsigned during 2025.

Beckham joined the Giants on a one-year deal and was seen as a long shot to make New York’s 53-man roster. The former Giants great impressed during his time in the preseason and training camp, which after some injuries to the team’s wide receivers resulted in him earning a spot on the team.

Unfortunately, Beckham Jr. failed to make an impact in his return. He did not register a catch and was only targeted once while playing limited snaps. After three games, the New York Giants moved on from the wide receiver as they released him. Now, New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh has shared insight into why the team made that decision.

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said of the team’s decision to release Beckham Jr. and not make him a bigger part of the offense, “It wasn’t working for us. We didn’t think it would make us better or we’d have had him on the field. That’s really the end of the conversation. That’s it.”

Harbaugh added, “I hope he lands somewhere. He’s a great friend. I love the guy. I hope he lands somewhere, gets a shot. I think he’s determined to. It’ll probably be a better situation for him. It just wasn’t working here and that’s all that needs to be said.”

This marked a different tune from Harbaugh’s previous comments. Entering Week 3, Harbaugh said of the wide receiver being involved in the offense, “I would think Sunday would be great. I would be all for it for Sunday. That would be the perfect time in my mind. So, I hope that happens this Sunday.”

Harbaugh was among the biggest reasons the reunion occurred in the first place. He coached Beckham Jr. when the wide receiver was a member of the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. That season, the receiver had 35 receptions for 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. While those numbers are far off from what Beckham Jr. produced during his first stint with the Giants, they are strong output from a No. 3 receiver.

Potential Destinations for Odell Beckham Jr.

As Harbaugh referenced, Beckham Jr. plans to continue his NFL career elsewhere after his release from the New York Giants. ClutchPoints’ Matty Breisch named the Los Angeles Chargers, where Harbaugh’s brother Jim is the head coach, as the best option for the wide receiver.

Breisch wrote: “So could Beckham Jr. be the next member of the greater Harbaugh Bros. tree to jump from one side to the other? Considering he already has experience playing at SoFi Stadium, winning a Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, and would likely enjoy a return to the West Coast as a member of a team that’s struggling to get much going on offense through three weeks.

Through Week 3, the Chargers rank 20th in passing yards and 24th in passing touchdowns, with only two wide receivers, Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris, having more than 100 yards. Quintin Johnston has only caught six of his team-leading 17 targets, and players like Brenen Thompson, Derius Davis, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have yet to make any meaningful impact.”