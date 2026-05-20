NY Giants Named Potential Landing Spot for Former Steelers TE

The New York Giants are a team to watch incredibly closely for the remainder of the offseason. When looking at their roster, it is clear that they have some areas that they should be looking to upgrade between now and the start of the 2026 season. This is especially so when noting that the Giants are hoping to be more competitive next campaign.

The Giants should be looking to boost their offense as the offseason carries on. Due to this, they are now being viewed as a potential landing spot for the NFL’s top remaining free agent tight end.

Giants Named Potential Landing Spot to Watch for Former Steelers Tight End Jonnu Smith

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Alex Kay took a look at the top remaining NFL free agents and named an “underrated” landing spot for each of them. Among the players discussed was tight end Jonnu Smith, and it makes sense when noting that he is the best tight end still left on the free agent market.

When it came to Smith, Kay listed the Giants as a potential landing spot to watch for the nine-year veteran.

“One position where the G-Men could use another piece is tight end. It may not seem obvious—especially after the team inked Isaiah Likely in free agency and kept promising 2024 fourth-rounder Theo Johnson in the mix—but adding a playmaker like Jonnu Smith could set the team up for major success. Having three quality tight ends can unlock a borderline unstoppable offense,” Kay wrote.

With the Giants in need of another high-impact tight end, it would make sense if they took a gamble on a veteran like Smith. The 30-year-old has shown during his career that he can be a difference-maker when playing at his best, and he could help a team that is looking to take a big step in the right direction next season, like the Giants, because of it.

Smith appeared in 17 games this past season with the Steelers, where he recorded two touchdowns, 38 receptions, and 222 receiving yards. This was after he had a Pro Bowl season in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, where he set career highs with eight touchdowns, 88 receptions, and 884 receiving yards. When noting that Smith had this strong of a year not very long ago, he could be a very good player for the Giants to take a chance on in free agency.

Giants Should Be Looking to Boost Their Roster Between Now and the Start of the Season

With the Giants coming off another tough year, it is clear that they need to be looking to make some serious upgrades if they hope to be more competitive in 2026. Due to this, whether it’s signing Smith or other players, it is clear that the Giants should not be done making additions to their roster.

Because of this, the Giants are a prime team to watch as the offseason carries on. It will be interesting to see if they end up bringing in Smith, but the fit certainly looks very good on paper.