Giants May Part Ways With Key Starter in Blockbuster Trade

On Sunday, the New York Giants will take on the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

Despite a 3-1 start for the Giants, it has come at a significant price. New York already lost their starting quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season during Week 2, and are now relying on veteran Jameis Winston. Additionally, the Giants also lost star pass rusher Brian Burns to a season-ending injury.

While the team will hope to continue their winning ways, at some point injuries may catch up with them and the Giants may be forced to think about their future. Perhaps that is why one starter, who will now be asked to take on more responsibilities, is receiving trade buzz during the season.

New York Giants Edge Defender Named as Potential Trade Candidate

NFL insider Jason La Canfora included New York Giants edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux among players who have received trade buzz during the 2026 season.

La Canfora wrote: “Thibodeaux has been the subject of trade talks across multiple front-office regimes, though New York needs all the help it can get defensively with its offense decimated by injuries.

The question is whether the Giants want to pay the former top pick roughly $15 million in 2027—and whether rookie Abdul Carter can adequately replace him.

“Carter is a designated pass-rusher in that defense; he’s too small to do too much else,” said a personnel executive familiar with the coaching staff. “I think they might start to use [2026 top pick] Arvell Reese more like a Micah Parsons type and move him around. I wouldn’t want to pay that kind of money for the other guy [Thibodeaux] next year.””

After Burns’ injury, Thibodeaux’s playing time has gone up; however, the production has not been what Giants fans may have wanted from the former first-round pick. With Thibodeaux’s contract up at the end of the season, the Giants may be inclined to move on from the pass rusher if they drop out of playoff contention.

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 2026 Season

Thibodeaux is not a stranger to trade conversations, as he was floated as a potential trade candidate throughout the offseason. Reportedly, New York wanted a second-round pick for the edge defender, which other NFL teams deemed to be too high of an asking price. Following Burns’ injury, New York may be happy to have Thibodeaux, but he has not played like a player that would warrant a second-round pick in a trade.

Matthew Schmidt wrote for Roundtable of Thibodeaux’s struggles: “The 25-year-old has posted five tackles, no sacks and just one quarterback hit through four games, and that quarterback hit came in Week 1. He has just one solo tackle, and he owns a 54.0 overall grade at Pro Football Focus. Even worse, his pass-rushing grade is 49.4, which ranks 108th among 110 qualifying edge defenders.

Based on where Thibodeaux seemed to be headed a few years ago, it seems wild to imagine the mere thought of him being one of the least productive edge rushers in the NFL in 2026, but here we are.

Thibodeaux is slated to hit free agency at year’s end, and New York almost certainly won’t be re-signing him. Not with Burns under contract and Carter in the pipeline for a future long-term deal, as well (although Carter has his own issues).

The Giants do stand to reap a compensatory pick if and when Thibodeaux walks, but it might not be the third-rounder that fans initially expected.”

If things do not improve, perhaps another team may be inclined to take a flyer on the former first-round pick before he becomes a free agent.