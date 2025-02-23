Kayvon Thibodeaux Sends Message to Giants Fans About His Future

He’s yet to live up to the billing as a top-five draft pick, but edge-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux remains ambitious and isn’t worried about the critics deciding his future with the New York Giants.

Thibodeaux has a message for fans who don’t believe in his talents. Naysayers who wouldn’t mind it if general manager Joe Schoen declines to pick up the outside linebacker’s fifth-year option.

As Thibodeaux bluntly put it, “the fans don’t call the shots. Hopefully, the GM thinks I’m worth it,” per the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz.

That’s a surprising amount of confidence from a pass-rusher with just 21 sacks to his credit during three generally unconvincing seasons in the NFL. Still, Thibodeaux remains optimistic the best is yet to come.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Promises More

On the surface, Thibodeaux possesses everything needed to be an elite edge-rusher. Traits like a long reach, natural bend, raw upper body power and a quick takeoff.

What he doesn’t have is a track record of elite production. The 24-year-old is aware of the problem, but he knows to fix things.

Thibodeaux told Schwartz “I think I’ve put decent film out. I won’t say it’s my best, I won’t say it’s my worst. But I know the ceiling is a lot higher. Super-excited for this year, regardless of what happens, I’m just going to keep putting my best foot forward and attacking that Gold Jacket and Super Bowl mentality.”

Those are lofty statements from a player who still has plenty to prove. Thibodeaux didn’t prove much in 2025, logging just 5.5 sacks, despite offenses paying attention to bookend pass-rusher Brian Burns.

The lowly output is why Thibodeaux “understands why the Giants will not be making any offers to him at this time. He did not accomplish in 2024 what he needed to. He did not stay healthy, missing five games smack in the middle of the season with a fractured wrist,” according to Schwartz.

More should be expected from the fifth player taken in the 2022 NFL draft, but Thibodeaux still offers flashes of what he could become. Exciting glimpses like this dip underneath to sack Deshaun Watson against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

A play like this is what the Giants expected to see regularly when they used premium draft capital to snag Thibodeaux. Things haven’t worked out that way, but the upside remains obvious.

That high ceiling is why picking up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option is worth the risk, but it’s not a straightforward decision for Schoen.

Giants Have Difficult Call to Make

The tricky call facing Schoen is summed up by his having “until May 1 to decide if they want to pick up his fifth-year option, which would guarantee him $16.1 million for the 2026 season,” per Schwartz.

Although there’s a “strong indication” the Giants “will indeed pick up the option, figuring Thibodeaux is so young, plays a premium position — outside linebacker — and can continue to ascend despite last season’s detour.”

That’s a fine theory, but a lot will depend on how Thibodeaux deals with another year in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s system. He runs a scheme based off a four-man rush and passive zone coverage.

It’s a far cry from the blitz-happy playbook called by Bowen’s predecessor Don ‘Wink’ Martindale. Thibodeaux logged 11.5 sacks on Martindale’s watch in 2023, but there are fewer overloads and designed blitz lanes to set him free for Bowen.

Now the onus is on Thibodeaux to win straight up based on a varied rush plan and physical talent. If he can, the Giants will boast one of the more fearsome front sevens in football, thanks to Thibodeaux, Burns and a fully healthy All-Pro nose tackle, Dexter Lawrence II.

If not, Thibodeaux will be the odd man out and rate as an ill-conceived draft pick by Schoen.