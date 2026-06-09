Kayvon Thibodeaux Makes Strong Statement on Giants Front Four

The New York Giants were supposed to have a dominant front four in 2025, yet it fizzled during their 4-13 season.

Yet, EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux believes the talent is there for the Giants to reach their full potential this year, even without All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Thibodeaux raved about the Giants’ front four and said they are “cursed with too much talent” after their second practice at mandatory minicamp Tuesday.

Thibodeaux was the subject of trade rumors leading up to the NFL Draft, though Lawrence ended up being the one dealt to the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 10 overall pick.

Barring injury, Thibodeaux is expected to join 2026 first-round pick Arvell Reese, 2025 first-round pick Abdul Carter and elite EDGE Brian Burns as New York’s starting front four.

Kayvon Thibodeaux: Giants are ‘Cursed With too Much Talent’ on Defensive Line

Outside of a 9-7-1 season in his rookie campaign, the Giants haven’t had much cause for confidence in Thibodeaux’s tenure with Big Blue.

They have been stocked with defensive-line talent, since Thibodeaux has played with Carter, Lawrence, Burns, Azeez Ojulari, Leonard Williams and others over his first four NFL seasons.

Still, Thibodeaux feels strongly about the team’s current D-linemen.

“It’s scary. I love it,” Thibodeaux said Tuesday. “We’re almost cursed with too much talent. We have a matchup problem no matter what team we face.”

Reese, who was widely projected as a top-two talent who fell to the Giants at No. 5 in this year’s draft, is one of the three top-5 selected D-linemen on the unit. Thibodeaux went No. 5 in the 2022 draft, Carter was picked third overall in 2025 and Burns finished second in the NFL in sacks (16.5), behind only Myles Garrett.

Still, Thibodeaux said there will be one challenge for the Giants’ star-laden D-line.

“Just being able to play off each other and continue to build that chemistry,” Thibodeaux said. “That’s gonna be key for us.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux Feels ‘the Best he has’ Entering a new Season

Thibodeaux still could ultimately be traded by the 2026 deadline. He is entering his fifth-year option season and could be a valuable trade chip if the Giants fall out of contention in 2026.

But Thibodeaux looks like the guy who enjoys being with the Giants, especially with John Harbaugh as coach.

“He’s a maniac. He’s obsessed,” Thibodeaux said of Harbaugh. “I love it. He’s so great at explaining things, [and] of course he looks at a guy like me and asks ‘why do you have so many questions.'”

Some might wince at hearing Thibodeaux call his veteran head coach a maniac, especially given the quotes from his former players about Harbaugh’s practices. But Thibodeaux explained what he meant.

“He’s kind of like me,” Thibodeaux said. “I call a maniac a guy, when you ask him a question and he goes to answer it, and then he gets that twitch. That twitch is when they just go rogue and they just keep talking and talking and talking, and that’s me. I kind of got that a little bit.”