Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Announces Sudden Change Before Week 1

After the New York Giants selected Arvell Reese with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, trade rumors around pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux began to surge.

While reports indicated that it was the Giants’ preference to keep the talented pass rusher this season, that did not stop questions about his future.

With New York’s regular season opener against the Dallas Cowboys one week away, everything seems to indicate that Thibodeaux will remain a part of the Giants’ roster. However, the pass rusher has announced that he may be making an intriguing change before the regular season.

New York Giants Pass Rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux Announces Change

Entering the fifth year of his NFL career, New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux told Pat McAfee that he’ll likely stop wearing his trademark elbow brace this season.

Regarding why he may stop wearing it, Giants Wire’s John Fennelly wrote: “Even though he’s no longer a starter on the Giants’ defense, he wants to be as unfettered as possible in his movements on the field…

Thibodeaux has shed the braces once before, back in 2022, his rookie season, stating he “felt like the arm brace was contributing to him getting held — it would get caught in jerseys.”

Additionally, Fennelly explained why Thibodeaux started wearing it, as he wrote: “Of the many injuries the 2023 first-round pick has had since entering the league, elbow and/or arm injuries have not been among them. Many players wear the brace to guard against injuries like a hyperextended elbow. They can also restrict movement because of their bulk.”

Thibodeaux has not had a fully healthy season since 2023. That season, Thibodeaux played 17 games and recorded 11.5 sacks with 12 tackles for loss. It has been the only season of his career where he has totaled double-digit sacks.

Thibodeaux is coming off a 2025 season in which he had the lowest sack production of his career, which is yet another reason why his future with the Giants remains in doubt.

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Future

Regarding his mindset entering the 2026 season, Thibodeaux told Pat McAfee, “Every year is a new year to prove and re-prove yourself in this league. For me, I had a great OTA, I had a great camp and through how I play, and through how everybody plays you’re just constantly building respect from your teammates and from your coaches.”

Perhaps that is a reason why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox predicted the Giants would trade Thibodeaux during the season to the New England Patriots for a second-round pick. Knox wrote: “Earlier in the offseason, the New York Giants were listening to offers for 2022 first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. However, they couldn’t find a buyer at their desired price.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants had conversations with the New Orleans Saints during draft weekend, though their asking price of a second-round pick was something the Saints weren’t willing to meet.

The Patriots, who are looking to build rather than rebuild, might be more eager to meet New York’s demands, even if a trade for Thibodeaux would require a new contract.”