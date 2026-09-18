Giants Urged to Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux to Super Bowl Contender

The New York Giants have long sought a trade partner for edge rusher and former 1st-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux — the sticking point has been the price. They want to get a 2nd-round pick back in return.
Now, a team that might be desperate enough to cough up that high of a pick has revealed itself — the Denver Broncos — who are missing 1 of the NFL’s elite edge rushers, Jonathon Cooper, after he landed on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list to start the season. There’s no clue when he might return to his team after a pair of offseason arrests.
The Broncos — and the rest of the world — may have underestimated just how valuable Cooper and his 16.5 sacks over the last 2 seasons were after a 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.
As Super Bowl contenders, though, the Broncos can’t gamble on their season going off the rails due to Cooper’s messy personal life. They went 14-3 in 2025, earned the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, and were 1 win short of the Super Bowl.
That means a trade for an elite edge rusher — and Thibodeaux is perhaps the NFL’s best facsimile for Cooper right now.
Thibodeaux Tops Trade List From Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Thibodeaux, a former 1st-round pick, at the top of his list of players NFL teams need to trade for after Week 1 of the regular season.
The Giants are coming off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
“The future of pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux remains murky at best,” Knox wrote. “The 2022 first-round pick will be a free agent next offseason. New York has added other premier edge talent. Brian Burns and Abdul Carter lead the pass-rushing rotation, while rookie linebacker Arvell Reese could eventually transition to being an edge player. Thibodeaux, meanwhile, appears to have become a pure rotation player under new head coach John Harbaugh. He played just 47 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1, though he did log a quarterback hit. It’s always nice to have pass-rushing depth. At some point, however, the potential return in a trade will outweigh the value of having Thibodeaux as depth for the remainder of the season. If Thibodeaux can’t carve out a more prominent role, the Giants can’t expect to get a valuable compensatory pick by letting him walk in 2027 free agency.”
Giants Asking Price For Thibodeaux Remains Steady
Thibodeaux, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is playing on the $14.75 million 5th-year option from his rookie contract, but Spotrac projects his market value as roughly a 4-year, $85 million contract.
The sticking point for the Giants has been the price — a 2nd-round pick.
The Athletic’s Dan Duggan put Thibodeaux at the top of his list of NFL players with the “most on the line” in 2026 — and a major motivation to play well.
“The Giants listened to trade calls on Thibodeaux this offseason, but elected to keep the No. 5 pick from the 2022 draft when the offers were underwhelming,” Duggan wrote on July 20. “Thibodeaux was available because the Giants traded for Brian Burns in 2024 and drafted Abdul Carter in 2025. Thibodeaux is set to earn $14.75 million on his fifth-year option as a backup. Though he won’t start, Thibodeaux will have opportunities to rush the passer. If he produces an 11.5-sack season as he did in 2023, a monster payday awaits. If he struggles in a reduced role, he could be headed for a prove-it deal in free agency.”
Giants Urged to Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux to Super Bowl Contender