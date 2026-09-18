Giants Urged to Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux to Super Bowl Contender

The New York Giants have long sought a trade partner for edge rusher and former 1st-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux — the sticking point has been the price. They want to get a 2nd-round pick back in return.

Now, a team that might be desperate enough to cough up that high of a pick has revealed itself — the Denver Broncos — who are missing 1 of the NFL’s elite edge rushers, Jonathon Cooper, after he landed on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list to start the season. There’s no clue when he might return to his team after a pair of offseason arrests.

The Broncos — and the rest of the world — may have underestimated just how valuable Cooper and his 16.5 sacks over the last 2 seasons were after a 31-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

As Super Bowl contenders, though, the Broncos can’t gamble on their season going off the rails due to Cooper’s messy personal life. They went 14-3 in 2025, earned the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, and were 1 win short of the Super Bowl.

That means a trade for an elite edge rusher — and Thibodeaux is perhaps the NFL’s best facsimile for Cooper right now.

Thibodeaux Tops Trade List From Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Thibodeaux, a former 1st-round pick, at the top of his list of players NFL teams need to trade for after Week 1 of the regular season.

The Giants are coming off an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.