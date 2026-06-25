Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Receives Updated Trade Value

The New York Giants have one position group on their roster that they can say is deep and talented — and that’s their edge room.
Three former first-round picks crowd the room in Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, and that’s not even including 2026 first-round pick Arvell Reese, who is expected to eventually develop into a premier pass rusher.
With all these pass rush snaps to go around, it makes sense that trade rumors have been swirling around their 2022 first-round draft pick, Thibodeaux.
Dating back to last year’s trade deadline, there’s been speculation that the Giants could move on for him for the right price.
So far, it seems like they haven’t gotten the offers they’re looking for on the trade market, but what would be enough to get them to pull the trigger on a trade?
Kayvon Thibodeaux Valued at Second Round Draft Pick
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes Thibodeaux could net the New York Giants a second-round draft pick, which is what they were rumored to be looking for during the 2026 NFL Draft.
“Kayvon Thibodeaux has seemed like a logical trade chip ever since the New York Giants used the fifth overall selection on Ohio State’s Arvell Reese. While Reese is perfectly capable of being a top-notch off-ball linebacker in the NFL, his ceiling may be found as an edge-rusher,” wrote Knox.
“It’s hard to imagine that New York wouldn’t consider moving Thibodeaux for a fair offer, especially with Reese now on board and with the Giants set to save $14.8 million by trading Thibodeaux. Prying Thibodeaux away from New York won’t be cheap. But the 25-year-old has one double-digit sack campaign on his resume and is just entering his playing prime.”
New York was reportedly listening to trade offers for Thibodeaux entering Night 2 of this past April’s draft, but it seemed like teams were unwilling to meet their asking price.
The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that the New Orleans Saints came closest, but weren’t willing to give up the second-round draft pick the Giants were looking for.
Now, the Giants have maintained their deep pass rush room through OTAs and minicamp, and have a decision on their hands when it comes to Thibodeaux.
Should the Giants Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux?
Just because the New York Giants can trade Thibodeaux doesn’t mean they should, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t several legitimate reasons it makes sense.
For starters, it would give their 2025 No. 3 overall pick, Carter, more playing time. The 22-year-old needs every snap he can to continue developing.
Sure, it would weaken the position for the Giants, but the long-term betterment of players like Carter should be of the utmost importance.
As Knox mentioned, Thibodeaux counts for $14.8 million against the cap in 2026. That’s a decent price tag for a player who may not even start next season.
If the Giants trade Thibodeaux, they could allocate that money elsewhere, maybe in a long-term extension for Burns or trading for another reliable wide receiver.
There are solid reasons to either trade Thibodeaux or not, but what it all boils down to is whether or not New York gets the return they’re looking for.
Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Receives Updated Trade Value