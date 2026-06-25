Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Receives Updated Trade Value

The New York Giants have one position group on their roster that they can say is deep and talented — and that’s their edge room.

Three former first-round picks crowd the room in Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, and that’s not even including 2026 first-round pick Arvell Reese, who is expected to eventually develop into a premier pass rusher.

With all these pass rush snaps to go around, it makes sense that trade rumors have been swirling around their 2022 first-round draft pick, Thibodeaux.

Dating back to last year’s trade deadline, there’s been speculation that the Giants could move on for him for the right price.

So far, it seems like they haven’t gotten the offers they’re looking for on the trade market, but what would be enough to get them to pull the trigger on a trade?

Kayvon Thibodeaux Valued at Second Round Draft Pick