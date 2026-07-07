Former Giants Kicker’s 2025 Miss Goes Viral After USMNT World Cup Disaster

The moment will forever be etched into the memories of U.S. soccer fans after Monday’s 4-1 loss to Belgium in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese, his team trailing 2-1, comes up out of the penalty box to make a play on the ball and, realizing he was in danger, attempts to clear it … only to swing his foot directly into the turf.

The result was a Belgium goal for a 3-1 lead and 1 of the most embarrassing moments in World Cup history.

Former New York Giants kicker Younghoe Koo’s 2025 missed field goal against the New England Patriots — in which he planted his foot directly into the turf — quickly went viral following Freese’s mistake.

The USMNT was trying to qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals for the 1st time since 2002.

Social Media Goes All In on Koo & Freese

Social media was relentless to both parties, even though Koo had absolutely zero role in what happened to the USMNT and Freese.

“Biggest game of his life and Matt Freese pulled a Younghoe Koo,” Hater Report wrote on its official X account.

“Being a Giants fan and seeing Freese pull a Younghoe Koo ruined my day,” Giants fan Rob Carrier wrote on X.

“Why did the USA goalie pull a Younghoe Koo?” Gio Navarro wrote on X.

“Did Matt Freese just Younghoe Koo one in the World Cup?” Sports Radio 810’s Kurtis Seaboldt wrote on his official X account.

Younghoe Koo Blamed Mistake on Holder

Koo placed the blame for his mistake against the Patriots — a 33-15 Giants loss — on the shoulders of holder Jamie Gillam.

“I was approaching the ball and, cold weather, the ball kind of slipped out at the bottom so it was moving,” Koo said after the game. “I wasn’t able to kick through the ball. The ball was moving when I was driving to it, so I just pulled up on it.”

Koo was waived after missing a pair of 54-yard field goals in a 29-21 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 15.