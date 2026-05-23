Former Giants Champion Calls Out Abdul Carter for Recent Post

As OTAs wrap up, there appears to be a rift forming within the New York Giants young core. Following a recent post from Abdul Carter about Jaxson Dart, one former player took aim at the promising defensive prospect.

Over the weekend, the Giants QB was seen introducing President Donald Trump at a rally. Carter took to X/Twitter to share his feelings on the matter, letting it be known he did not approve of who Dart was aligning himself with.

In the midst of this discourse, longtime Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes decided to chime in with his thoughts. He sounded off on Carter for attempting to alienate a teammate because of which political candidates he supports.

Tynes spent the majority of his career with the Giants after coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2007. He made over 120 fields goals across six seasons with the franchise while also helping them win a pair of Super Bowls.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)