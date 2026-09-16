Versatile Ex-Giants OL Lucas Patrick Signs With Hated NFC East Rival

The New York Giants decided they didn’t have room for offensive lineman Lucas Patrick.

The Washington Commanders decided Patrick might be the perfect fit for an offensive line lacking any sort of depth.

Two weeks after Patrick was released as part of the Giants‘ final roster cuts, the 6-foot-3, 313-pound former starter for the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints signed with the Commanders on Wednesday.

“Veteran OL Lucas Patrick is signing with the Commanders’ 53-man roster, per sources,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account. “Patrick has 65 career starts over 10 NFL seasons, adding experienced depth for Washington.”

“The Commanders are signing veteran OL Lucas Patrick, source confirms,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Wednesday. “Patrick provides the interior experienced depth Washington lacked. Patrick has started 65 games in 9 seasons, with starts at both G and C. The Giants released him in August.”

Commanders Brought Lucas Patrick in for Workout

Patrick worked out for the Commanders on Tuesday. He signed a 1-year, $1.48 million contract with the Giants on April 6.

“Former Giants C/G Lucas Patrick visited the Commanders today, per the NFL’s transactions wire,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Makes sense that Patrick had to wait i til after Week 1 as a vested veteran with a balky knee.”

“The Commanders tried out 7 players today, but even more important, hosted OL Lucas Patrick for a visit,” Commanders reporter Josh Taylor wrote on his official X account. “Been on my list for a WHILE. Can play Center AND LG.”

Patrick Seemed to Have Path Onto Giants’ Roster

It speaks to the Giants being much better than everyone probably thought that Patrick couldn’t make the 53-man roster.

Sports Illustrated’s Gene Clemons praised Patrick for his versatility before the start of training camp.

“The New York Giants bringing in a journeyman like Lucas Patrick speaks to the level of versatility they seek in an offensive lineman,” Clemons wrote on July 1. “Patrick could end up being what Greg Van Roten was supposed to be when he first came to the Giants: a super sub who could fill in all across the interior of the offensive line. Patrick has played all three positions on the inside of the offensive line. He spent a full season at left guard, a full season at right guard, and a full season at center.”