Giants WR Malik Nabers Called Out After Loss vs. Commanders

On Thursday, the New York Giants lost 24-21 against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

The game was a disappointing one for the Giants, who were coming off two consecutive wins and had a real opportunity to cement their place atop the NFC East. Instead, the team gave new life to the Commanders in the division while also opening the door for the Dallas Cowboys.

At certain points in the game, the New York Giants appeared to be in control and with momentum in front of a strong New York crowd. However, a Malik Nabers fumble with the Giants deep in Washington territory was among the plays that allowed Washington to maintain some momentum.

After the game, one Giants analyst called Nabers out by labeling him a “dud” from Thursday Night Football.

New York Giants Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Called Out After Loss Against Washington Commanders

Giants Wire’s John Fennelly named New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers among the team’s duds from their loss against the Washington Commanders.

Fennelly wrote of Nabers: “For the second straight game, Nabers failed to reach the century mark in receiving yards. He caught five passes for just 44 yards on seven targets. The Giants’ final offensive play was a downfield pass to Nabers, who was boxed out by a Commanders defender for a game-sealing interception.”

Regarding the game in general, Fennelly added: “The New York Giants hoped to give their raucous fanbase a gift at MetLife Stadium on national television Thursday night. Instead, they helped the Washington Commanders salvage their sagging season.

With several opportunities for victory, the Giants played not to lose, and that passive approach cost them. Instead of going into the weekend riding high, they fall to 5-3-1 on the season with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars looming.”

Malik Nabers’ Season

Prior to the team’s bye week, Nabers had put together a dominant stretch where he totaled over 100 receiving yards in four consecutive games. In New York’s latest two games, he has not combined for 100 total yards. Additionally, his third-quarter fumble cost the Giants points.

This was a disappointing performance from the Giants receiver, who entered Thursday Night Football with questions surrounding his body language after FOX Sports announcer Greg Olsen criticized his behavior on the sideline.

The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy wrote of Nabers after the game: “The most important body language Thursday from Malik Nabers was his lying flat on his back in stunned disappointment after he couldn’t wrestle the defeat-clinching interception away from Rasul Douglas.

It was the end of a tough night and a tougher week for Nabers, who also lost a fumble for the first time in his career.

Nabers, who, even in his most frustrating past moments, is always waiting for the media as soon as the locker room opens, did not wait around to answer questions.”