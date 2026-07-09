Outspoken Giants WR Named ‘Dark Horse’ for NFL Offensive Player of the Year

We still don’t know when New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will return from a serious knee injury in Week 4 of the 2025 regular season that required multiple surgeries.

The hope is for Week 1, but who knows at this point.

It’s not a stretch to say that Nabers is the single player on the roster the Giants cannot afford to lose for long stretches of time. If he’s gone, you might as well flush this season down the drain.

If Nabers is healthy, though, the Giants have 1 of the NFL’s handful of wide receivers who can change games almost single-handedly, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay put Nabers at the top of his list of “dark horse candidates” to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2026.

Nabers currently sits at +4500 odds to win across the major betting sites, with Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson running neck-and-neck as favorites with odds ranging from +700 to +900.