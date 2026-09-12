New York Giants Announce Malik Nabers Decision Before Cowboys Game

On Sunday night, the New York Giants will kick off their season against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

Perhaps the biggest question mark regarding the Giants heading into their Week 1 opener is the status of wide receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers missed most of the 2025 season as he suffered a torn ACL during the team’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

New York Giants Announce Malik Nabers Decision

Now, the New York Giants have announced his official designation heading into Sunday’s game.

The New York Giants listed Malik Nabers as questionable after the wide receiver was a full participant during practice. No other Giants player received a designation, as they should be good to go against the Cowboys.

Nabers has given mixed messages regarding his availability. He did say, “I’m just focusing on today. I had a really good day at practice. It’s moving well, trending in the right direction.” The wide receiver also revealed that he would make the final decision on his availability, saying, “They’re leaving the decision up on me. Whatever I feel and whatever I come to the conclusion of, we’ll make that decision.”

Nabers added, “The decision is the decision. Everyone has to understand that, at the end of the day, it’s my career. It’s my body. I know when I’m able to play, and I know when I’m able to do what I want to do. So, everybody’s got to live with the decision on what I want to do with my career.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Comments on Nabers’ Injury

Meanwhile, fellow Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed his support for Nabers and what he’s going through.

Beckham Jr. told reporters, “The only thing that I’ve said is there’s going to be that bit of fear and anxiety. And it’s a natural thing.

He looks great. But deep down inside, it’s a decision for him because at the end of the day, let’s say something were to happen again that isn’t good, he’s the one who’s affected. And then his career is then not necessarily in his hands. Teams get to make a decision about keeping you and then things could go wrong.

So, my advice for him is like when you are ready and you feel it, that’s when you come back. But at the same point in time, you’re not going to feel like your one thousand percent self until some point in the early, middle of the season. It’s just something that takes time.

He’s done a great job with his rehab. And whatever decision he makes, everybody in here is going to stand behind him. And I think we’re all excited to have him back.”

While seeing Odell Beckham Jr. and Malik Nabers playing on the same team would be exciting, that may have to wait until Nabers declares himself ready to go. For the time being, Beckham Jr. is not rushing the decision of the talented young wide receiver.

Nabers did say that he has not felt pressure from the Giants in his decision.