New York Giants Announce Malik Nabers Decision Before Titans Game

On Sunday, the New York Giants will hope to improve to 2-1 as they take on the 0-2 Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium.

Most recently, the Giants lost 28-6 against the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams. Aside from the loss, it was a discouraging game for New York as they lost Jaxson Dart to a knee injury that will sideline him the remainder of the season.

Additionally, the game appeared to be New York Giants fans’ worst nightmare for a moment, as shortly after Dart’s injury, Malik Nabers also left the game with a shoulder injury. Fortunately, the superstar wide receiver was able to return to the game. After Monday’s game, Nabers indicated that he would get X-rays after his shoulder popped out during the game.

Now, ahead of New York’s Week 3 game against the Titans, the status of Malik Nabers has been made official.

New York Giants Announce Malik Nabers Decision

NFL insider Mike Garafolo posted on X: “#Giants list Brian Burns as questionable despite three straight missed practices. CB Deonte Banks and S Tyler Nubin also questionable. LT Andrew Thomas and WR Malik Nabers good to go.”

Despite appearing on the injury report and being a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice, Nabers was able to participate fully in Thursday and Friday’s practice sessions. Additionally, he did not receive an injury designation, meaning he will play on Sunday against the Titans.

The Giants wide receiver finished Monday’s game against the Rams with one reception for one yard on four targets. Through two games this season, Nabers has totaled seven receptions for 70 yards and has not caught a touchdown.

Additionally, Andrew Thomas did not receive an injury designation for Sunday’s game despite the fact he missed Thursday’s practice and was not able to log a full practice this week. Meanwhile, pass rusher Brian Burns was surprisingly listed as questionable despite not appearing in any practice this week. Despite being listed as a non-participant in Friday’s practice, Burns was seen working on the side with a trainer.

Malik Nabers’ Comments Before Titans Game

Nabers’ injury status aligns with his comments after Thursday’s practice, when he told reporters about his shoulder, “Feeling good, I’ll be fine.”

Regarding his connection with quarterback Jameis Winston, who will replace Jaxson Dart as the team’s starter, Nabers said, “I mean, he believes in his receivers to go make the plays for him. And we plan out to do that. And when the opportunity comes, you’ve just got to go ahead and snatch the opportunity. The fact that he gives us opportunity, that means he believes in the good work that you put in in practice. He believes that you’re going to make the play for him, and I trust that, he trusts me, so we’ll make the play.”

While the pair were not on the same page for much of Monday’s game, Nabers’ comments suggest he believes in his ability to thrive with Winston. Perhaps their lack of experience together played a role, which is maybe a reason why Nabers spent extra time working one-on-one with Winston. Nabers said, “Just trying to get a feel for him, trying to see how his ball spins, trying to see when he releases the ball, trying to see just where he puts the ball at. So, it’s a work in progress to just sudden change. But I’m putting in extra work with him just to try to see what type of quarterback that he is and where he wants to place the ball.”