Giants WR Malik Nabers Gives Blunt Update on Injury After Rams Game

The New York Giants had a very positive start to the season in Week 1 with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. With the team riding high, Week 2 proved to be the complete opposite as the team lost 28-6 on Monday Night Football.

However, the result was not the worst thing to come out of the game. In the first quarter, Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered an injury, which forced him to miss the rest of the game and sideline him for considerable time. Shortly after, things got worse for the Giants as wide receiver Malik Nabers left the game with a shoulder injury.

New York Giants Wide Receiver Malik Nabers Offers Update

Ultimately, Nabers returned. Following the injury, Nabers was unable to make a real impact on the game as New York struggled to generate offense without Dart at the helm. Following the game, Nabers gave an update on his injury.

SNY reporter Conner Hughes posted on X: “#Giants WR Malik Nabers says his shoulder popped out, then he popped it back in. He’ll get x-rays to see what’s going on.”

The Giants wide receiver finished the game with one reception for one yard on four targets. Through two games this season, Nabers has totaled seven receptions for 70 yards and has not caught a touchdown.

Despite the injury scare, it was good news that the Giants receiver was available to return to the game. His popping his shoulder back in place is yet another testament to the wide receiver’s toughness. Fortunately, the injury was completely unrelated to the ACL tear which forced him to miss most of the 2025 season and placed doubt on his availability for the 2026 regular season opener.

Former NFL team doctor David Chao posted on X during the game regarding Nabers’ injury: “#MalikNabers exits with right shoulder issue

Worry for subluxation

Does have previous history on shoulder

Hard for WR to play thru without catch radius”

While the Giants receiver played through the injury, it appears it may have impacted his play in the remainder of the game. The team should have more clarity on Nabers’ status once they obtain the result of the x-rays.

New York Giants vs. Los Angeles Rams

Regarding the New York Giants being unable to overcome their injuries on Monday, Giants on SI’s Mike D’Abate wrote: “Following Dart’s injury, both Winston and the Giants offense were unable to find a rhythm. New York’s only reserve completed only 4-of-12 passes while throwing a red-zone interception to Rams’ defensive back Trent McDuffie. Big Blue was able to muster only 112 total yards on offense, with its sole points of the half coming on a 24-yard field goal by rookie kicker Dominic Zvada with under two minutes left in 1st half.

Conversely, the Rams were able to capitalize on the Giants’ misfortunes. Stafford had 184 passing yards with two touchdown strikes — one of which went to receiver Davante Adams, who collected 145 receiving yards. Thanks to a 10-yard touchdown catch by running back Kyren Willams, the Rams took a 14-3 lead into halftime.”