Malik Nabers to Giants: God Will Determine Playing Status vs. Cowboys

In the continuing quest to figure out if Malik Nabers will play for the New York Giants on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, the Giants have done the most basic, important thing — they asked.

The response they got back was probably not what they were looking for. Nabers is waiting on a higher power to reveal his path to him.

“The big injury question centers around Malik Nabers, who’s status for tonight’s game remains murky at best,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on Sunday morning. “Giants elevated 2 wide receivers to the 53-man roster on Saturday but have not gotten clarity from Nabers, who has said he is leaving whether or not he plays to God, and he wants God to guide him if he will go tonight against the Cowboys.”

Nabers is coming off a torn ACL suffered in Week 4 of the 2025 regular season after a rookie season in which he made the Pro Bowl and seemed like 1 of the NFL’s most dominant wide receivers.

Malik Nabers Seemed on Pace to Play vs. Cowboys

On Wednesday, things finally seemed to be coming into place for the Giants to get Nabes back for their primetime opener.

“Giants HC John Harbaugh said WR Malik Nabers was a full participant in today’s practice ahead of Sunday night’s opener against the Cowboys,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“I think he’s ready to go,” Giants head coach John Harbaugh told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on Wednesday. “But we’ll see Sunday night.”

“Terrific news for the Giants,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account. “Barring a setback, the Week 1 goal for Malik Nabers is on track to be met.”

“John Harbaugh says Malik Nabers practiced in full today and won’t commit to him playing, in part for competitive advantage reasons,” USA Today’s Art Stapleton wrote on his official X account.

Devastating Injury Early in 2025 Regular Season

As a rookie in 2024, Nabers seemed like 1 of the NFL’s best wide receivers right out of the gate with 109 receptions for 1,204 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 games on the way to being named a Pro Bowler.

Nabers tore his ACL just 4 games into the 2025 regular season — coincidentally the 1st career start for current Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart.

So, Nabers and Dart have played less than 1 half of actual, meaningful football together.

“I have extreme confidence in myself,” Nabers said during training camp. “And I not gonna put myself in any spot where I’m not gonna be better than what I was before. So I don’t see myself being what I was before, what y’all saw my rookie year. I felt like that was basic … I hold myself to a very high standard, and I feel like that high standard, you’re going to see it sooner or later.”