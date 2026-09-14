Malik Nabers Shares Honest Reason for Playing vs. Cowboys

On Sunday Night Football, the New York Giants kicked off their season with a 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite being questionable for Sunday’s game, Nabers was active and totaled six receptions for 69 receiving yards in his first NFL game since suffering a torn ACL during Week 4 of the 2025 season.

Now, Nabers has revealed why he decided to play in the game against the Cowboys.

New York Giants Wide Receiver Reveals Reason for Playing vs. Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, who previously stated the decision on whether he would play would be up to him, waited until pregame warmups to decide if he was going to play.

Nabers said after the game of his decision, “I decided really in warmups, I was just out there, I felt really good, I felt running around. You know, I was catching really good, I stretched really well, I warmed up really well. I just felt like it was time to go.”

Regarding what the deciding factor was, Nabers said, “When I got out there I just felt good. I got a little chill through my body and I was like ‘yeah, it’s time.’”

When asked if he really did not know whether he would play or not, Nabers replied, “I really didn’t know. My family didn’t even come to this game just cause I didn’t know. And it’s a one-on-one battle that you gotta go through. You gotta do it for yourself. I didn’t want my family here and I was feeling like I let them down by not playing. I had to do it for myself first. I had to go out there.”

The wide receiver added that it was “amazing” to hear his name announced in the starting lineup when walking out of the team’s tunnel.

Malik Nabers’ Performance

Regarding the much anticipated return of Nabers and his performance in his first game back, Giants on SI’s Bob Folger wrote: “The return of Nabers to the field, after having missed most of last year, was a huge boost to the Giants’ offense. Nabers looked sharp and frisky, catching all 6 of the targets that reached his hands for 69 yards.

There were no deep balls, but there were a lot of smart and efficient intermediate routes that moved the chains and opened up the Dallas coverages. A slight slip early nearly led to an interception.

Overall, Nabers looked sharp and physical, while getting his feet under him in the first football that mattered in nearly a year.

His presence backed off the Dallas defense while drawing numerous doubles and attention, which opened up space for others to exploit.

Nabers is a true No. 1 receiver, and every team needs that.”

After missing nearly all of the 2025 season, it was definitely a positive development to see Nabers available and heavily involved during the team’s Week 1 game. Getting Nabers back at full strength was among the most encouraging signs in an all-around positive regular season opener for the New York Giants.