Malik Nabers Injury Update: Giants WR Suffers Cut to Face vs. Eagles

In an interesting twist, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers needed a little help more in line with a boxing match than a football game during Sunday’s NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nabers suffered a cut to his face on a big hit on the road against the Eagles and needed some minor medical attention before returning to the game in the hometown of Rocky Balboa.

“Crazy good catch by Giants WR Malik Nabers who was just hammered after the catch,” Fox Sports NFL columnist Ralph Vacchiano wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Might have taken a helmet-to-helmet shot, too. Still held on for a 22-yard catch.”

“Close up after the catch showed a small cut under his right eye,” Giants fan Chris Bakin wrote on X.

“Malik Nabers is getting checked by trainers on the bench,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account. “Looks like his eye/face … Corner man fixed Nabers up during that possession and he’s ready to return.”

Nabers Addressed Injury Issue During Week

Nabers was playing through a minor knee injury that kept him out of parts of practice during the week.

“Nabers spoke after practice,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X on Thursday. “He said ‘I’ll be good’ when asked if he’s confident he’ll be able to play on Sunday.”

“RB Cam Skattebo (hamstring) again working on the side with a trainer,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X acount on Thursday. “WR Malik Nabers (?) also on the side with a trainer. OLB Abdul Carter (illness) back at practice.

Nabers Playing at All-Pro Level After Injury

Nabers is playing at an All-Pro level after missing the final 13 games of the 2025 regular season with a torn ACL.

He was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October — he had 36 catches for 509 yards and two touchdowns in four games. He’s Top 10 in the NFL in receptions (48) and receiving yards (605), with 2 touchdowns.

As a rookie in 2024, Nabers made the Pro Bowl with 109 receptions for 1,204 yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 games.

“Two months in, two Player of the Month awards for Big Blue,” Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote on X. “Safety Jevon Holland (defense) won it for September and now Malik Nabers (offense) wins it for November. Will special teams complete the hat trick?”