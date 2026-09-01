Giants’ Malik Nabers Shares Honest Message on Week 1 Status

After the New York Giants finalized their 53-man roster and finished the preseason, all eyes are set on their Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Giants will enter the 2026 regular season with optimism as it will serve as the first season with the pair of quarterback Jaxson Dart and head coach John Harbaugh. Additionally, the season should feature the return of superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers, who suffered a torn ACL during the 2025 season.

However, Nabers’ status for the season opener remains in question, and now the wide receiver has given his thoughts on his potential availability for the game against Dallas.

New York Giants’ Malik Nabers Shares Honest Message

When asked about his status for the New York Giants season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Nabers refused to indicate whether or not he was playing. He instead said, “My mind is focused on playing the regular season, playing whenever that is and playing what team it is. I’m going to be making sure that I’m ready to go out there and I’m healthy enough to play all four quarters. The main focus is just trying to be out there as much as I can.”

Additionally, Nabers expressed some optimism about how he was feeling, but he noted that it was important not to rush his recovery. Nabers said, “I feel really good, to be honest. But you’re going to feel good, but there are still some things that you still have to check off the box for you to participate. So, I’m still going through that, still listening to the trainers, still listening to doctors and sharing everything with them.”

When specifically asked about potentially playing in the team’s regular season opener, Nabers said, “That would be a decision that would be made when that time comes. I might look like I’m one hundred percent. I make everything look well. I mean, sometimes I run routes, and I look on the internet, and I’m like, ‘Dang, I was moving kind of crazy.’ But when you’re in your body and you’re in it, you still have some things that you still got to work on as a football player that you got to be like, ‘I don’t feel right doing this cut, I don’t feel right, I haven’t been hit, I haven’t seen this.’”

Giants Wide Receivers

Aside from the excitement of the Giants playing meaningful football once again, and the potential return of their superstar wide receiver, Nabers’ impending return will also be the first time he aligns next to former Giants Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Nabers spoke about his excitement about playing next to Beckham Jr. as he said, “Just for him being here right now, in the same room as me, it’s surreal.” Nabers mentioned that Beckham Jr. also expressed his enthusiasm regarding playing alongside him, as he said, “He wanted to see me back out there. He’s excited to see me run routes and I’m excited to also be on the side of him playing.”

Hopefully Week 1 represents the first time playing together, but it appears Nabers still has a few steps to clear before that becomes a reality.