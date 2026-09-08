Giants Get Major Malik Nabers News Before Week 1

The New York Giants will kick off their season on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.

Perhaps the biggest question mark the Giants have heading into the season opener is the status of their Pro Bowl wide receiver Malik Nabers. Nabers, who suffered a torn ACL during the team’s Week 4 game last season, has been cleared to practice, but has remained non-committal about playing during the team’s season opener.

However, an NFL insider has revealed a positive update regarding the Giants’ wide receiver.

New York Giants Get Positive Malik Nabers Update

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said regarding Malik Nabers, “It sounds like Malik Nabers is going to be good to go on Sunday night.”

Regarding his recovery process, Sports Illustrated’s Gray Deyo wrote: “The Giants have been careful with Nabers in the offseason. He has been slowly getting more ramped up and involved. For a period of time at their practices, he was wearing a red non-contact jersey. On Aug. 24, Nabers took off that jersey and got involved in some 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills. Last week, Nabers participated in practice on Wednesday in both individual and team drills. He was said to be between a full and a limited participant.”

Previously, Nabers said of his status: “I feel pretty good. Well, I feel real good, to be honest. But like I said, you’re going to feel good, but there’s still some things that you still have to check off the box for you to participate. So, I’m still going through that, still listening to the trainers, still listening to doctors and sharing everything with them.”

Nabers declined to say what his checkpoints were, but after Graziano’s report, it appears things are headed in the right direction for the wide receiver.

Malik Nabers vs. Cowboys

New York getting Nabers for the season opener should give the team a big boost on offense. Giants Wire’s Matt Legros noted the success Nabers has had against Dallas, as he wrote: “Nabers has excelled against the Cowboys in each of his last three meetings with the team. In his most recent matchup against Dallas, he recorded nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Before that, he posted eight receptions for 69 yards, and in the game prior, 12 receptions for 115 yards.”

Additionally, Nabers being healthy enough to appear in Week 1 should indicate that the wide receiver is feeling good enough that a strong season should still be expected.

Among those expecting a big season out of Nabers is The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll, who predicted Nabers would win Comeback Player of the Year. Carroll wrote: “The third-year wide receiver brings such a different element to the New York offense. While you never know how a player will respond coming off a major injury, if Nabers can return even somewhat to form, it’ll be huge for the Giants. His presence alone attracts so much defensive attention, it opens up space for his teammates. As Nabers said, “I feel like when I get out there, I feel like I’ll be better than what I was before.””