Giants WR Pokes Fun at Rookie Teammate to Kick Off OTAs

This week, the New York Giants kicked off the next phase of their offseason program with the start of OTAs. The revamped roster is mostly all together now, and one member of the core decided to have some fun with a new teammate.

On May 18th, Giants wideout Malik Nabers posted a video on his Instagram story giving an inside look at the locker room. He specifically zeroed in on Arvell Reese, who was seen taking a nap following a hard day of work on the field.

Reese has already been hard at work, as he and a handful of others partook in rookie minicamp earlier this month. The No. 5 pick appears to be working hard as he gets ready to begin his first year in the pros.

The Giants will host three sessions of OTAs in the coming weeks before mandatory minicamp gets underway in early June.

Giants Hopeful Malik Nabers can Begin Season Following Second Knee Surgery

While Nabers is in attendance for OTAs, the young wideout is not partaking in activities. Last week, new developments emerged as he continues his road to recovery from his ACL injury last season.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported on May 13th that Nabers underwent a second surgery on his injured knee this offseason. The procedure was done to address stiffness, and the team is hopeful he’ll be able to take the field come Week 1.

“It was considered a “cleanup” procedure after Nabers tore his right ACL in September. The surgery was to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness,” Raanan reported. “The Giants remain hopeful that Nabers will be ready for Week 1, a source told ESPN. The Giants open the season Sept. 13 with a ‘Sunday Night Football’ matchup with the rival Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.”

John Harbaugh has Liked What He’s Seen From Giants Rookie Arvell Reese

After being taken with the fifth overall pick in the draft, Reese has lofty expectations to meet with the Giants moving forward. Nabers might be having his fun with him behind the scenes, but the promising young prospect is turning heads on the field.

While speaking with the media during rookie minicamp, Giants head coach John Harbaugh had nothing but glowing reviews for Reese. He applauded how he’s moved on the field and his overall approach to the game.

“I thought he moved well. You know, he is 6’4″ plus, 240 some pounds. Yet, he moves like a smaller guy. He moves his feet. He can flip his hips. Very natural looking mover off the ball, which was something we saw on tape. We thought we saw, but now we saw it on the practice field, so we feel better about it, you know,” Harbaugh said of Reese. “Picks things up really quick. Very serious minded. Very diligent about the assignments. I don’t think he’s got one assignment wrong throughout the two days, which is great to see.”

Reese will look to carry this momentum through OTAs and training camp as he strives to become a foundational piece to the Giants’ defense next season and for the foreseeable future.