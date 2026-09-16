Matthew Stafford Shares True Feelings on Giants QB Jaxson Dart Before Week 2

The New York Giants kicked off the season with an impressive 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Giants entered their Week 1 contest as underdogs, but they were in control for a majority of the game as they played smashmouth football against Dallas. After their performance in prime time, New York won’t catch other teams by surprise, as they showed what this team’s potential can be. Additionally, it was an impressive performance out of second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart as he threw for three touchdowns and did not register a turnover.

Now, Matthew Stafford, who the Giants are facing off against in Week 2, has shared some thoughts on the upcoming matchup and the Giants’ young quarterback.

Matthew Stafford Shares Comments on New York Giants

Stafford appears to be one of many to have taken notice of Jaxson Dart’s performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

Stafford said of the New York Giants quarterback: “Obviously, the young quarterback, Jaxson Dart, I thought played really well, played within himself, made some plays with his feet. They’re a dangerous team.”

Aside from the three touchdowns, Dart finished with 230 passing yards while completing 23 of 29 pass attempts. Dart also added 54 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Additionally, Stafford appeared impressed by the entire New York Giants team, saying, “I saw a young team with a bunch of talent. When you look at the defensive side of the ball, a bunch of pass rushers, I thought they did a really nice job in the pass game against the Dallas Cowboys, who have as much talent as anybody in the pass game. I think Dak’s played at a high level for a long time now and with CeeDee and Pick and all those guys, they’re really talented on the outside. So for them to get that win, 28-20, was a big start for their season.”

Stafford also revealed that he pays close attention to the Giants as he’s got a familiar tie to the team. The MVP quarterback said, “I watched the game. Obviously a lot of people did, a primetime football game. My brother-in-law’s the receiver coach for the Giants, so I’m always pulling for him and pulling for those guys, except for this week when we play them coming up,”

Giants vs. Rams

In similar fashion to the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams were upset in their season opener. They lost 27-7 to the San Francisco 49ers in a game played in Melbourne, Australia.

Fortunately for the Giants, they will not be facing off against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, as he was placed on injured reserve following the team’s Week 1 loss. While the Giants got some good luck in that department, they will likely not avoid having to face off against Aaron Donald.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said, “I want to talk about Aaron Donald, obviously one of the biggest storylines in the NFL, basically this entire offseason, the Rams signed him; he came out of retirement (and he) has yet to play. Could he make his return on Monday Night Football at home against the Giants? I would say this: there is a very, very realistic chance.”

It appears as if the Giants will have their hands full with the eight-time All-Pro.